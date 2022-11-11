Real Nose Grown on Woman’s Arm was Transplanted to her Face

Maya Devi

A woman in France grew a nose on her arm to transplant after losing a large portion of her own nose during cancer treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFkND_0j74Zlut00
Photo by MART PRODUCTION

A woman from Toulouse, France, underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy in 2013 to treat nasal cavity cancer, during which she had to have a portion of her nose amputated. However, she couldn't develop her nose even after several attempts at reconstruction and prosthetics.

Fortunately, with the help of growing technology, doctors were able to implant a custom nose made of 3D-printed biomaterial on her forearm. They later grafted skin from her temple to cover the replacement nose and it grew on her arm for two months before being transplanted.

In September, experts connected blood vessels in the arm to those in the face using microsurgery and successfully transplanted the nose. Teams of experts from the Claudius Regaud Institute and Toulouse University Hospital contributed to the success of this ground-breaking procedure.

The medical teams' collaboration with Cerhum, a Belgian manufacturer of medical devices that specializes in bone reconstruction, helped them perform this reconstruction for the first time. A procedure like this had never been performed before on such a delicate and poorly vascularized area, according to the hospital. This new technique also makes it possible to get around some restrictions that other techniques have.

Medical professionals disclosed that the patient was doing well after three weeks of antibiotics and 10-days of hospitalization. They further expressed their joy by saying that the transplantation was successful and the patient is being continuously monitored.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nose# Body# Humans

Comments / 23

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
108294 followers

More from Maya Devi

A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’

A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.

Read full story
1 comments

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.

Read full story
1045 comments

Christmas Was Once Banned in the U.S

It might appear that Christmas has always been celebrated in the US, but this is not the case. The joyful religious holiday was outlawed in America for some decades by Christians.

Read full story
169 comments

Man Planted ‘World’s Most Dangerous Plant’ because he was ‘Bored’

The ‘world's most dangerous plant’, the Gympie-Gympie, was planted by Daniel Emlyn Jones, an enthusiastic gardener and online tutor from Oxford. Daniel Jones said that he wanted to promote an interest in plants by cultivating unique flora. So he decided to add a Gympie-Gympie plant, which is mostly confined to tropical rainforests of northeastern Australia and Malaysia, in his front room. He also felt having a Gympie-Gympie plant will make his house look more attractive, especially as he cultivates bananas in the front garden. He also has taken special care to confine the wild plant to a particular area by keeping it potted in his front room.

Read full story
175 comments

Video Of One-Eared Dog Painting With His Tongue Goes Viral

The video of a pitbull painting masterpieces has won the hearts of millions on the internet. Meet Van Gogh, a 7-year-old pitbull that is well-known for his paintings. He is named after the popular Dutch artist, Vincent Van Gogh, as the pitbull is one-eared like the painter. The pitbull had to get his ear amputated after suffering a severe injury in a dog fighting ring.

Read full story
14 comments

Social Media Influencer Films Herself Hitting Golf Ball into the Grand Canyon

A social media influencer recorded herself hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon. TikTok influencer Katie Sigmund, who has nearly 7 million followers on the social media platform filmed herself drilling a golf ball into the Grand Canyon. Later, she deleted the video.

Read full story
25 comments

Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings

A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.

Read full story
545 comments

Meet the Puppy with an Extra Tail on his Head

Meet Narwhal, the cute little puppy, who has an extra tail growing on his forehead. A 10-week-old abandoned puppy with an extra tail growing out of his head has been rescued In Missouri, USA, by Mac's Mission, a nonprofit rescue that focuses on helping animals with special needs. The staff of Mac’s Mission has been informed that there is no medical need to remove the extra tail as it causes him no harm.

Read full story
92 comments

Millions of Spiders Rained Down on Australia

A species of arachnids, money spiders, look like they’re ‘raining’ when they use a particular technique to find a suitable area to relocate. Although Australia is known for its droughts, the country receives a lot of rainfall some years. When it pours heavily, the money spiders, which are found in large populations in the country, set out to find other suitable areas to stay a technique.

Read full story
17 comments

Girl born with 'elephant trunk' deformity is worshipped like a god

A baby girl, who was born with a facial deformity that looks like an elephant trunk, was worshipped in Aligarh, an industrial area in India. According to those who have seen the girl, the facial protrusion is between her two eyes and divides her nose into two.

Read full story
417 comments

Elephant Kept in Concrete Pit for 50 Years Dies Just Months After Being Rescued

An Asian elephant who was kept under captivity in a concrete pit for 50 years passed away just months after being rescued. Pocha, an Asian Elephant, lived in a concrete pit in an Argentinian zoo for almost 50 years and passed away within six months of her rescue. Her daughter, Guillermina, was also rescued along with her in May 2022 by the Elephant Sanctuary Brazil.

Read full story
39 comments

Meet Monk, a black cat that looks like Dracula because of his Fangs

Monkey is just like other cats, except for his ‘vampire fangs’. Monkey, or as his owner, Nicole Rienzie, lovingly calls him Monk, is an adorable black cat that has fangs!. Nicole Rienzie and her mother were driving home when something darted in front of their car. They nearly hit him but could stop in time. When they pulled over, they were greeted by a black kitten.

Read full story
9 comments

The Man Who Controls Computers With His Mind

A man got paralyzed below his head 16 years ago. But that didn’t stop his mind from controlling computers. Dennis DeGray is one of the most competent and dedicated people who have had neural interfaces embedded in his cortical tissue. In nearly 400 training sessions, he has spent more than 1,800 hours using his mind to control various pieces of technology. Without ever lifting a finger, he has used a robotic limb, sent texts and emails, made purchases on Amazon, flown a drone, and played video games.

Read full story
7 comments

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.

Read full story
1099 comments

The mystery behind the Pink Lake that is saltier than the ocean

The world is a remarkable place with several beautiful lakes. But some of the lakes stand out because of their pink color. One of the pink lakes is particularly famous - Lake Hillier.

Read full story
46 comments
Tennessee State

Meet the Fainting Goats that 'faint' when frightened

The muscles of a unique breed of goat go stiff and the animal faints when it's frightened. These goats are known as myotonic goats or Tennessee fainting goats. The reason behind their condition is myotonia congenita, also referred to as Thomsen's disease, which is a congenital disorder that these goats are born with. When they are frightened, their muscles spasm and they end up falling over, as a result, appearing to faint from fear.

Read full story
21 comments

Video of overdramatic dog pretending to FAINT when owner tries to trim her nails goes viral

A funny clip of a pit bull pretending to faint when his owner tried to trim her nails had gone viral on social media. A cute little Pit Bull, Ginger, has a peculiar behavior. She despises getting her nails cut so much that she pretends to faint in an effort to avoid having them done.

Read full story
219 comments

Miracle church has 17 maple trees growing on top of its chapel but their roots are nowhere to be seen

An ancient church supports 17 maple trees that grow on its roof and walls. Surprisingly, only one root, the size of an arm, is visible inside the church. St Theodora church or Agia Theodora Vasta is a tiny Byzantine church in Central Peloponnese, Greece, built in the 11th or 12th century. What’s interesting is that it has 17 maple trees, each over 30 meters tall, growing on its roof and walls.

Read full story
181 comments

Video of a Cute Three-eyed Kitten Goes Viral, melts over 40,000 hearts

Meet Chakra, a kitten born with three eyes, whose video took the internet by storm. Rubie’s cat had just given birth when she noticed that one of the kittens looked weird. On careful observation, she realized that the kitten had a third eye on his left.

Read full story
167 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy