Real Nose Grown on Woman’s Arm was Transplanted to her Face

A woman in France grew a nose on her arm to transplant after losing a large portion of her own nose during cancer treatment.

A woman from Toulouse, France , underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy in 2013 to treat nasal cavity cancer, during which she had to have a portion of her nose amputated. However, she couldn't develop her nose even after several attempts at reconstruction and prosthetics.

Fortunately, with the help of growing technology, doctors were able to implant a custom nose made of 3D-printed biomaterial on her forearm. They later grafted skin from her temple to cover the replacement nose and it grew on her arm for two months before being transplanted.

In September, experts connected blood vessels in the arm to those in the face using microsurgery and successfully transplanted the nose. Teams of experts from the Claudius Regaud Institute and Toulouse University Hospital contributed to the success of this ground-breaking procedure.

The medical teams' collaboration with Cerhum , a Belgian manufacturer of medical devices that specializes in bone reconstruction, helped them perform this reconstruction for the first time. A procedure like this had never been performed before on such a delicate and poorly vascularized area, according to the hospital. This new technique also makes it possible to get around some restrictions that other techniques have.