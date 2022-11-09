Meet the Puppy with an Extra Tail on his Head

Meet Narwhal, the cute little puppy , who has an extra tail growing on his forehead.

A 10-week-old abandoned puppy with an extra tail growing out of his head has been rescued In Missouri , USA, by Mac's Mission , a nonprofit rescue that focuses on helping animals with special needs. The staff of Mac’s Mission has been informed that there is no medical need to remove the extra tail as it causes him no harm.

Rochelle Steffen , the owner of Mac’s mission, said in an interview that Narwhal is in no pain because of the extra tail and used to play for hours.

They took him to a veterinarian where an X-ray of his secondary tail was taken. Fortunately, the test showed that the tail wasn’t connected to anything and, therefore, was useless. But Steffen thinks it makes Narwhal the coolest puppy ever. Also, the veterinarian expressed that he had never seen such a dog in his 16 years of experience and that the extra tail is likely a congenital defect.

One endearing video that was posted on Facebook by the organization showed that Narwhal was happily prancing around and playfully nibbling at a rescuer's finger. Other photos and videos of Narwhal posted on Facebook have received thousands of likes in 24 hours and have aided in spreading awareness of the work done by the rescue center.