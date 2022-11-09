Millions of Spiders Rained Down on Australia

A species of arachnids, money spiders , look like they’re ‘raining’ when they use a particular technique to find a suitable area to relocate.

Although Australia is known for its droughts, the country receives a lot of rainfall some years. When it pours heavily, the money spiders, which are found in large populations in the country, set out to find other suitable areas to stay a technique.

This process, called mass ballooning , involves a group of spiders ‘flying’ by spinning out dozens of silk strands from their spinneret glands together such that they fan out and form a triangular parachute. The newly formed structure will help them catch a breeze toward new ground and help them reach higher grounds during floods.

Before they fly out, these spiders crawl to the highest point in their habitat. But during the journey, a few spiders become prey to predators and gets killed by extreme weather conditions.

When those spiders that successfully complete the journey land, their webs drape over the landscape giving a ‘snow’ like effect. Millions of these spiders rain down in Australia after heavy rains, blanketing the countryside with their webs. This effect is called angel hair and is usually seen after heavy rains or floods. But the effect doesn’t stay for long as the webs evaporate.

The ‘spider raining’ phenomenon isn’t unique to Australia.

Residents of Espírito Santo do Dourado, a city in Brazil , was reported to have had ‘spider rains’ after the tiny arachnids detected electric fields at levels found under natural atmospheric conditions.