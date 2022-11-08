Girl born with 'elephant trunk' deformity is worshipped like a god

Maya Devi

Photo by Ryutaro Tsukata

A baby girl, who was born with a facial deformity that looks like an elephant trunk, was worshipped in Aligarh, an industrial area in India. According to those who have seen the girl, the facial protrusion is between her two eyes and divides her nose into two.

Hearing of her, people from different villages across the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh flocked towards the hospital to see the ‘divine girl’ all the while hailing her as the reincarnation of the Hindu God Ganesha, an elephant-headed god. Ganesha is a widely worshipped Hindu god and is the deity of prosperity, fortune, and success.

The baby girl was born to Om Prakash and his wife, Sarvesh, who are parents to three other healthy children. Om Prakash earned only Rs.250 (approximately $3) per day and hoped that he would earn better since his daughter’s birth.

The baby girl’s aunt, Rajini, told the media that people were coming from different villages to see the baby and make offerings to her. She also felt that the baby’s face resembles that of the god.

Although the doctors warned that the deformity could be the result of a genetic mutation triggered by malnutrition, people continued to gather to see the miracle girl.

According to an ANI, the condition might have been triggered by malnutrition and high amounts of pollution. Since Aligarh was a highly polluted industrial area then, it is a high possibility.

In fact, according to Down to Earth in the year 2013, an environmental magazine, workers in Aligarh had underdeveloped sewage works and horrifying working conditions.

