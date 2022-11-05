Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread , locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.

Sadly, the animal passed away at an animal shelter in Muzaffarnagar , Uttar Pradesh, Northern India, an hour after it was born.

The cow, which has been kept in a glass box since its demise, is thought to be one of the " Gokaran ," or 24 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, by those who have visited it. The dead calf was also adorned with a garland and some locals are thinking of building a temple for the animal.

Upon seeing the calf, local businessman Mahesh Kathuria, 50, exclaimed that God had taken birth from the body of a local cow and that people are visiting to seek its blessings.

Raja Bhaiya Mishra, the 55-year-old manager of the cow shelter, disclosed that the mother cow was purchased from a butcher and brought to the shelter six months before she gave birth.

He further expressed that the calf's birth in his shelter was a miracle and thousands of people had come to see it. He also revealed that the calf will be cremated in three days and a temple will be constructed in his honor.