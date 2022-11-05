Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
Sadly, the animal passed away at an animal shelter in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Northern India, an hour after it was born.
The cow, which has been kept in a glass box since its demise, is thought to be one of the "Gokaran," or 24 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, by those who have visited it. The dead calf was also adorned with a garland and some locals are thinking of building a temple for the animal.
Upon seeing the calf, local businessman Mahesh Kathuria, 50, exclaimed that God had taken birth from the body of a local cow and that people are visiting to seek its blessings.
Raja Bhaiya Mishra, the 55-year-old manager of the cow shelter, disclosed that the mother cow was purchased from a butcher and brought to the shelter six months before she gave birth.
He further expressed that the calf's birth in his shelter was a miracle and thousands of people had come to see it. He also revealed that the calf will be cremated in three days and a temple will be constructed in his honor.
The senior veterinarian at Wildlife SOS in India, Dr. Ajay Deshmukh stated that this is a case of an anatomical anomaly. Such anomalies can occur if a gene is flawed or hasn’t developed properly, which usually leads to multiple structural deformities.
