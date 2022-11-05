The mystery behind the Pink Lake that is saltier than the ocean

The world is a remarkable place with several beautiful lakes. But some of the lakes stand out because of their pink color. One of the pink lakes is particularly famous - Lake Hillier.

Lake Hillier; Facebook

Lake Hillier, which is situated on Middle Island off the coast of Western Australia, is a well-known and fascinating river. It is 600 meters long, 250 meters wide, and about eight times saltier than the ocean.

It has been a mystery for many years due to its pink color. After years, finally, scientists could uncover its mystery.

A research conducted on the lake’s water has revealed that the lake has over 500 extremophiles, organisms that thrive in extreme living conditions. These organisms include bacteria, archaea, algae, and viruses.

However, most of the organisms are halophiles, colorful microbes that can survive in extreme saline conditions. These microbes were purple, orange, and red in color, which could be why the river is pink.

The main modes of transportation to Lake Hillier are air tours and boat cruises, but landing on Middle Island is prohibited. Hence, people can’t visit the lake or swim in it despite it being harmless to the skin.