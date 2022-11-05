Meet the Fainting Goats that 'faint' when frightened

The muscles of a unique breed of goat go stiff and the animal faints when it's frightened. These goats are known as myotonic goats or Tennessee fainting goats.

The reason behind their condition is myotonia congenita, also referred to as Thomsen's disease, which is a congenital disorder that these goats are born with. When they are frightened, their muscles spasm and they end up falling over, as a result, appearing to faint from fear.

The stiffness of the muscles only lasts for 5 to 20 seconds and doesn’t have any lasting effects. However, if they faint from a height, the force of the fall could cause injury. Also, scared goats are more prone to stress.

There is speculation that fainting goats first appeared in Tennessee , USA, around the 1800s, but there is no definite evidence supporting this. It's unclear to experts whether the genetic mutation that gave rise to their myotonia congenita was spontaneously developed or imported from another breed.

Myotonia congenita is caused by a recessive gene, which means an animal needs two copies to develop the condition (typically one from each parent). Therefore, Tennessee fainting goats rarely pass on their condition when they breed with other goat breeds.