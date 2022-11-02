Video of overdramatic dog pretending to FAINT when owner tries to trim her nails goes viral

A funny clip of a pit bull pretending to faint when his owner tried to trim her nails had gone viral on social media.

A cute little Pit Bull, Ginger, has a peculiar behavior. She despises getting her nails cut so much that she pretends to faint in an effort to avoid having them done.

A video of the incredibly cute pit bull was captured , and in the video, Ginger's owner was doing her best to reassure the dog by petting her. The owner then requests Ginger's paw, which she politely declines. But her owner doesn’t give up and takes ginger’s paw in her hand to trim them.

But then, Ginger dramatically "faints" and rolls over to her back when her owner finally starts trimming her nails. Ginger continued to stare at the camera as if imploring for intervention after she realized that she had lost the battle and that her owner would still go ahead and trim her nails.

This video has been loved and appreciated by millions of users on Twitter, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

One person said, "You're winning because mine won't let me get close. However, it was hilarious .”

“And the Oscar goes to... Fainting Dog! Awesome!” read another tweet.

“Mine will allow me to trim her nails , but only if I provide her with a steady supply of hot dog bits. In any case, she behaves as if she's been murdered ," another commenter said.