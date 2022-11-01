Video of a Cute Three-eyed Kitten Goes Viral, melts over 40,000 hearts

Meet Chakra, a kitten born with three eyes, whose video took the internet by storm.

Rubie’s cat had just given birth when she noticed that one of the kittens looked weird. On careful observation, she realized that the kitten had a third eye on his left.

When Rubie took the kitten to the veterinary office, a woman fell in love with the kitten and adopted him. She named him Chakra .

During an interview, she revealed that Chakra is just like a normal kitty except for an extra eyeball. But she isn’t sure whether he is blind or can see through that extra eye.

A video of the kitten captioned ‘ Cat with a third eyeball’ was uploaded on Reddit . The video captured everyone's attention and received over 1.5K comments and 14,000 upvotes.

Many people were enthusiastic to express their love after seeing the three-eyed kitten.

“He's the chosen one,” a user wrote.

“Is the third eye functional , though?” asked a perplexed user.

“Do they have the same retina?” another user commented.

One of the veterinarians explained to the users that random mutations happen all the time and most of them are either fixed or the cell is removed before it can multiply. Most of the ones that stay in a non-coding region of the DNA are irrelevant. However, very few do so successfully and bring about such a fascinating change.