There are mountains of Sugar Hidden in The Ocean, and we've only just found out

Scientists have found that the ocean has enormous sugar reserves hidden beneath seagrass meadows. Because of their high efficiency, seagrass meadows are one of the top ecosystems in the world for absorbing carbon.

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology, Germany , have found out that seagrass stores carbon nearly twice as much and 35 times more quickly per square kilometer than terrestrial forests do.

The sugar is released from the seagrasses into the soil below, which is also known as the rhizosphere . The concentration of sugar in the seabed is about 80 times higher than it would normally be. The study is being conducted at the Institute by a research team led by Manuel Liebke.

Subsequently, it's possible that seagrasses may contain up to 1.3 million tonnes of sucrose.

According to Nicole Dubilier, a marine microbiologist at the institute, seagrasses produce sugar during photosynthesis.

Moreover, these plants use the majority of the sug­ars for their growth and metabolism when exposed to average light levels. However, in high light conditions, such as during the summer or at midday, the plants produce more sugar than they can consume or store. The surplus sucrose is then released back into the plant's rhizosphere.