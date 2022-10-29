U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up

A volcano near Sitka, Alaska , which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again.

Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.

Mathematical modeling based on satellite imagery was used by the Alaska Volcano Observatory and Alaska Satellite Facility to ascertain that this recent increase in seismic activity was brought on by the upward thrust of moving magma deep beneath the earth's surface.

According to David Pyle, a volcanologist from the University of Oxford volcanologist, both of these processes, which take place when magma is moving and forcing its way along cracks or forming an expanding pool of molten rocks at depth, can cause minor earthquakes .

"The term "dormant" is frequently used to describe volcanoes that haven't erupted in years or centuries and may appear to be completely silent. The implication, however, is that dormant volcanoes could erupt once more,” said Pyle.

The lifespan of the majority of volcanoes is hundreds of thousands of years. When magma rises up from the inside of the Earth and reaches the surface during this time, it might erupt. Then, when the magma cools between eruptions , it might go back to dormancy. The volcano may become restless once more or become " reactivated " when more magma begins to rise up beneath it.

However, the recent increase in volcanic activity beneath Mount Edgecumbe does not necessarily imply a future eruption.