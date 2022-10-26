Pope Gregory IX, head of the catholic church, suspected that cats were Satan's companions and that Lucifer was lodged inside the cats. Due to this, he declared war on cats, prompting the Vatican to kill them.

From 1227 to 1241 , Pope Gregory IX held the pontiff and believed that the fuzzy hairball hackers were Lucifer himself. This belief was inserted by a Spanish Inquisitor, Conard of Marburg.

The Spanish inquisitor was personally of the opinion that cats were evil creatures and had some connection with Satan. To prove himself, he would mercilessly torture people to accept their devotion towards Lucifer and black cats. As a result, he concluded that people who had no faith in Catholic Church took part in black masses to worship Satan.

On June 13 , 1233, Gregory IX issued a papal decree, called the Vox in Rama where he announced that Satan was half cat and also quoted in the decree, all the rituals performed by the worshippers of Satan.

After this decree, people’s faith in the Pope made them slaughter all the felines that entered their area. Not only the innocent cats but also people who were considered to worship Satan were killed. So people were bound to prove their loyalty to the Catholic Church.