These ancient 'Stone Pillars' produce music when struck with thumb

Mysterious ‘stone pillars’ or 'musical pillars' are part of an ancient temple that produces different notes of music when struck with the thumb.

The Musical Pillars; Wikimedia

The musical pillars of Vittala Temple in Hampi , India, produce melodious individual notes and sounds of different instruments when struck. The structure was built in the 15th century in the Vijayanagara Kingdom during the rule of Deva Raya II. The temple has 56 musical pillars and each note emitted from these pillars produce different sounds when struck with the thumb. In other words, it produces different sounds like a string instrument.

The Mystery of the Musical Pillars

Since all the musical pillars have the same width and height externally and are made of the same type of stone, many wondered whether it was hollow inside or had different inner diameters. If they had different inner diameters, each of them would produce different notes and the mystery could be solved.

So during the British regime , two of these pillars were cut to study. But, upon cutting two, they learned that all pillars were hollow but had the same inner diameter.

After that, in 2006-2007, the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research studied the beautiful pillars using nondestructive methods like low-frequency ultrasonic testing and in-situ metallography. It was found that the stone used to build the pillars had the same microstructure as granite.

The Stunning Craftsmanship of the Temple

The Vittala Temple; Wikimedia

Other than the mystical musical pillars, the Vittala Temple is also popular for its stunning architecture and craftsmanship. The structure is adorned with intrinsic and delicate carvings and magnificent structures like an open pavilion .

Although the temple amazed people, it was ruined over the years, mainly during the invasion. Fortunately, the musical pillars are intact.