A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life

Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life.

In 1856 , Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.

In 1060, a law was passed that prohibited women from entering the monastery. The law exists even today.

The reason behind this law is to allow men to live in absolute peace inside the monastery as the monks feel that the presence of a woman might affect their path toward celibacy and spiritual enlightenment. As a result, only male tourists are allowed to visit the monastery.

In addition to that, the monks follow a strict life where they are forbidden to shave, bathe, fight, argue, and ask what lies beyond the walls of the monastery.

As Tolotos had never crossed the boundaries of the monastery, he never knew any woman and also was unaware of their existence. In 1938 , he died at the age of 82 without seeing any woman.