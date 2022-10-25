The real-life Iron Man who took cannonballs straight to his stomach two times a day for years

Maya Devi

Frank Richards or ‘Cannonball Richards’, the man with the strongest stomach in history, took two cannonballs straight to his abdomen every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uesbI_0ilcS5U200
Frank Richards

Frack Richards was born in 1887 in a Kansas town called Minneapolis to Richard and Ellen Richards. When he was young, he fought in World War I and realized that he didn’t feel any pain when hit in the stomach.

He decided to do something amazing with his unique talent, so he joined the Vaudeville Circuit, a series of performers who would do separate acts and travel around doing shows.

In Vaudeville Circuit, he showed off his iron stomach by performing awe-inspiring stunts like being hit in with a sledgehammer, battering rams, and allowing people to jump on his stomach. He even got punched in the stomach by world-famous boxing heroes like Heavyweight Champion Boxers Jack Dempsey and Jess Willard.

But these weren’t his highlight stunts.

In 1932, Richards took two cannonballs straight to his stomach for the first time. Due to his iron-like strong stomach, some even call him Iron Man.

He fired a 47-kilogram (104lb) cannonball straight into his stomach, which would have crushed a normal person’s internal organs. But Richards was barely affected by it. That's how he got his nickname ‘Cannonball Richards.’

He wore eye goggles and a wrap around his belly and stood 10 feet away from the mouth of the cannon. The fuse was lit, sparks would fly, and the cannon would fire with a puff of smoke directly into his stomach.

In an interview published in the New York Times, Richard revealed that he felt pain when cannonballs struck him. But since he enjoyed the adrenalin rush, he would take it. He added that the stunt was very exhausting, so he performed only twice a day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Viral# History# Performer# Strength

Comments / 72

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
94519 followers

More from Maya Devi

Sitka, AK

U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up

A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.

Read full story
103 comments

Netizens claim couple captured Video of Bigfoot Screaming

An experienced hunter, his wife, and grandson captured the video of a mysterious scream in the forest which netizens think belongs to the legendary bigfoot. Gino Meekis was with his wife and grandson hunting in the forests of northwestern Ontario, 50 km outside the town when they heard disturbing noises from the distance. After hearing the voice, Meekis began recording it while his grandson tried to mimic them. As the howling increased, the family returned to their vehicle.

Read full story
17 comments

Here is what people in the 19th century imagined the 2000s to be like

A group of artists from the 20th century drew and painted what they thought life in the 21st century would be. French Artist Jean-Marc Cote and other artists from 1899,1900, 1901, and 1910 left behind a collection of paintings and named it, ‘France in the year 2000’, signifying what they thought life would be like in the 2000s.

Read full story
74 comments

The Dog Who Inherited 100 Million Dollars, Has 500 Million Dollars Now

A dog has inherited a fortune of $100 million from his grandfather, who got it from his owner. Gunther IV, a German shepherd, inherited all his money from his grandfather, Gunther III. Gunther III was given $80 million by his late owner the German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein, who was part of the German Royal family. Since Countess Liebenstein didn’t have any children or close relatives, she was very close with Gunther III.

Read full story
159 comments

When Pope Gregory IX Declared War Against Cats

Pope Gregory IX, head of the catholic church, suspected that cats were Satan's companions and that Lucifer was lodged inside the cats. Due to this, he declared war on cats, prompting the Vatican to kill them.

Read full story
4 comments

These ancient 'Stone Pillars' produce music when struck with thumb

Mysterious ‘stone pillars’ or 'musical pillars' are part of an ancient temple that produces different notes of music when struck with the thumb. The musical pillars of Vittala Temple in Hampi, India, produce melodious individual notes and sounds of different instruments when struck. The structure was built in the 15th century in the Vijayanagara Kingdom during the rule of Deva Raya II. The temple has 56 musical pillars and each note emitted from these pillars produce different sounds when struck with the thumb. In other words, it produces different sounds like a string instrument.

Read full story
1 comments

A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life

Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.

Read full story
733 comments

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.

Read full story
724 comments

The carancas meteorite crash that made people 'fall sick'

Hours after a meteorite crashed into a village in Peru in 2007, hundreds of its residents started falling sick. The ‘carancas’ meteorite piqued the interest of scientists from the moment it landed on Earth on 15th September 2007. The meteorite headed in the southwest direction at 27,000mph and landed in Altiplano, a region in Peru.

Read full story
25 comments

The identical triplets who were separated at birth for 'research' find each other accidentally 19 years later

The unethical side of the Neubauer study was discussed in several documentaries, like the Three Identical Strangers. Among the studied siblings were triplets, who accidentally found each other 19 years later.

Read full story
418 comments

Meet a real life 'Vampire' who is also allergic to sunlight and has fangs

Meet, Georgina Condon, an Australian woman who tastes her boyfriend’s blood because eating human food doesn’t satisfy her. As a little girl, Georgina felt tempted to taste her wounds and cuts. When she grew older, she watched old vampire films and TV shows and related more to vampires than humans.

Read full story
240 comments
Oklahoma State

Sarah Rector, the black girl registered as 'white' because of her wealth

Sarah Rector, a black girl, was so rich that the Oklahoma legislature declared her ‘white’ a person. Sarah lived in a time when white Americans were terrified of the idea of a black person becoming rich and having power.

Read full story
520 comments

This 106-year-old fruit cake is 'almost edible', says researchers

Researchers came across a 106-year-old fruitcake in Antarctica that ‘looked and smelled edible.’. This 'almost edible' cake was found in a tin at Antarctica’s first building, Cape Adare. This piece of cake was brought in 1910 during the Terra Nova expedition of Robert Falcon Scott. As disclosed by Antarctic Heritage Trust, this particular cake was carried by Scott at that time.

Read full story
6 comments

Video of Cat 'counting money' exactly like human melts 14.5 million hearts

Cats are friendly and playful pets that are known to recognize and mimic human behavior. A cat in Japan copies its owner’s movements while another feline mirrors human behavior. Similarly, a researcher found that cats can mimic their owner’s voice.

Read full story
18 comments

Viral Video of Adorable Dog Making Stuffed Toy Eat his Food Goes Viral

Dogs are loving friends to not only humans. A Reddit user recently posted an adorable video of a dog sharing its food with his stuffed toy, amazing many viewers. An engaging video of a dog, his stuffed toy, and a bowl of food has piqued the attention of many users. The video shows how an adorable dog repeatedly tries to make his stuffed toy eat his food.

Read full story
68 comments

Hilarious video of monkey realizing the 'Reality of Life' melts 1.3 million hearts

Monkeys are closely related to humans and, therefore, are one of the most intelligent animals in the world. Due to their friendly nature, people keep some breeds of monkeys as pets.

Read full story
35 comments

Microsoft reveals that Janet Jackson song had the power to crash laptops - even if it wasn't playing on them

A popular Janet Jackson song, Rhythm Nation, has the power to crash laptops. Microsoft had disclosed that the Janet Jackson’s song, “Rhythm Nation” has the inherent ability to destroy laptops regardless of where the track is being streamed.

Read full story
28 comments

Video Of A Cat Making The Bed Exactly 'Like A Human' Melts 1.7 Million Hearts

Mama cat scolds her kitten for ruining the bed and, then, tucks the sheets in neatly like a human. Cats are intelligent pets that consider themselves a part of their owner’s family. As a result, these felines watch human activities and learn from them.

Read full story
120 comments

Viral video melts 16 million hearts: Ducklings sleep over a puppy and it’s not disturbed at all

A cute video of an adorable puppy and his duckling friends is going viral on the internet. The heart-melting video was shared on Twitter by a user named Yoda4ever and shows a little puppy and a bunch of ducklings playing and resting in the wild. Since dogs naturally feast on ducklings, their strange friendship is taking the internet by storm.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy