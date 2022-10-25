The real-life Iron Man who took cannonballs straight to his stomach two times a day for years

Frank Richards or ‘Cannonball Richards’, the man with the strongest stomach in history, took two cannonballs straight to his abdomen every day.

Frack Richards was born in 1887 in a Kansas town called Minneapolis to Richard and Ellen Richards. When he was young, he fought in World War I and realized that he didn’t feel any pain when hit in the stomach.

He decided to do something amazing with his unique talent, so he joined the Vaudeville Circuit , a series of performers who would do separate acts and travel around doing shows.

In Vaudeville Circuit , he showed off his iron stomach by performing awe-inspiring stunts like being hit in with a sledgehammer, battering rams, and allowing people to jump on his stomach. He even got punched in the stomach by world-famous boxing heroes like Heavyweight Champion Boxers Jack Dempsey and Jess Willard.

But these weren’t his highlight stunts.

In 1932, Richards took two cannonballs straight to his stomach for the first time. Due to his iron-like strong stomach, some even call him Iron Man .

He fired a 47-kilogram (104lb) cannonball straight into his stomach, which would have crushed a normal person’s internal organs. But Richards was barely affected by it. That's how he got his nickname ‘Cannonball Richards.’

He wore eye goggles and a wrap around his belly and stood 10 feet away from the mouth of the cannon. The fuse was lit, sparks would fly, and the cannon would fire with a puff of smoke directly into his stomach.