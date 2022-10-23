The identical triplets who were separated at birth for 'research' find each other accidentally 19 years later

The unethical side of the Neubauer study was discussed in several documentaries , like the Three Identical Strangers . Among the studied siblings were triplets, who accidentally found each other 19 years later.

The triplets were born in 1961 and were given to an orphanage. They were studied from their birth because of how rare identical triplets are.

According to psychologist Wendy Lloyd , Dr. Peter Neubauer , a psychoanalyst with passion for experimenting on twins adopted the triplets as siblings. He later placed them in different families of socio-economic statuses to study how different nurturing affected their inborn nature.

Since they were separated when they were young, none of the triplet brothers remember they had siblings or their biological family. But they did have vague memories of attending various interviews and being subjected to tests by mysterious researchers.

As a result, the three boys are called the Neubauer triplets.

After 19 years of separation , two of the twins met after they both got accepted into the Sullivan Community College in New York. Bobby Shafran, one of the brothers, was confused as to why he was often addressed as ‘Eddy’ when he joined the university. He later was introduced to Eddy Galland, his identical brother. The boys were baffled at how many things they had in common like they had the same taste in women and smoked the same brand of cigarettes.

Their story piqued interest and became sensational news across the country. After a while, Eddy’s adoptive mother got a phone call from David Kellman, the third boy, saying ‘I think I’m the third one.’ That’s when the media went deeper into how the boys got separated and found out about the involvement of Neubauer.