Meet a real life 'Vampire' who is also allergic to sunlight and has fangs

Meet, Georgina Condon , an Australian woman who tastes her boyfriend’s blood because eating human food doesn’t satisfy her.

As a little girl, Georgina felt tempted to taste her wounds and cuts. When she grew older, she watched old vampire films and TV shows and related more to vampires than humans.

During her teenage , she powdered her skin to look pale, dressed in black, and became a part of the goth scene.

“ Dressing up with fangs and fake blood was a favorite activity of mine. But I wanted to take things further.”

So at the age of 17, she tried tasting the red fluid from her friend after she volunteered. Georgina identified as a vampire from then on.

Interestingly, there are other reasons why she claims to be a real-life vampire. Georgina can’t stand in the sun for long as she suffers from solar dermatitis since she was a child.

As for her craving for the red liquid, she found out that she has a genetic condition called thalassemia due to which she has lower iron content than an average person. As a result, she needs blood to get by.

So she embraced her vampire lifestyle and got a set of fangs designed for herself. But she claims to never use them on donors.

It was during the BloodLust Ball in Brisbane that Georgina met her boyfriend Darius . Initially, she was hesitant to share the truth about her lifestyle with him because he wasn’t that into vampire-related stuff like her. After she came open to him, he volunteered to become her donor but asked her not to have any others.