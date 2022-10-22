Sarah Rector, the black girl registered as 'white' because of her wealth

Sarah Rector; Wikipedia

Sarah Rector, a black girl, was so rich that the Oklahoma legislature declared her ‘ white’ a person . Sarah lived in a time when white Americans were terrified of the idea of a black person becoming rich and having power.

From slavery to millionaire

Sarah Rector; Wikimedia

Sarah’s parents, Joseph and Rose, were members of the Muscogee Creek Nation, who were enslaved by the Creek Tribe. Just after the Civil War, her grandfather received many estates as compensation for his service, and Rector and her family received 160 acres of land that was valued at $556.50.

But the Rector family was poor and the little girl couldn’t even pay a $30 yearly land tax.

Fortunately, Sarah, then 10 years old, discovered a pocket of petrol in her portion of the land. In February 1911, her father leased the land to the Devonian Oil Company of Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania. Then, she received an income of $ 300 per day.

Due to the prejudice that ‘only white people can be rich,’ government officials did not bother to verify Sarah's identity when they intended to make the discovery public. Instead, they claimed in the paperwork that she was white when she was actually black.

A financial advisor named T.J. Porter was appointed to teach Sarah to spend money. Once her identity was made public, Sarah received multiple offers for loans, cash gifts, and even marriage proposals. Four Germans came forth with a marriage proposal when she was just 12!

According to a 1914 article in The Chicago Defender, she was uneducated, dressed in rags, and lived in an unhygienic shack while her land was being mishandled by grafters and her ‘ ignorant ’ parents. But this allegation was said to be false later.

By the time Rector turned 18, she had become a millionaire, owning stocks and bonds, a boarding house, a bakery, and the Busy Bee Café in Muskogee (Oklahoma), along with 2,000 acres of beautiful river bottomland. On March 3, 1920, she moved with her family to Kansas City, Missouri, where she bought a house popularly known as Rector Mansion .