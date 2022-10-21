This 106-year-old fruit cake is 'almost edible', says researchers

Researchers came across a 106-year-old fruitcake in Antarctica that ‘looked and smelled edible.’
This 'almost edible' cake was found in a tin at Antarctica’s first building, Cape Adare. This piece of cake was brought in 1910 during the Terra Nova expedition of Robert Falcon Scott. As disclosed by Antarctic Heritage Trust, this particular cake was carried by Scott at that time.
The cake was made by Huntley & Palmers and was wrapped in paper and housed in a tin-plated iron alloy tin. But the cake is well preserved, according to conservators.
Artifacts Lizzie Meek, the trust’s program manager, confessed that the cake had a slightly rancid butter odor, but other than that, it looked and smelled edible. She further stated that there was no doubt that Antarctica’s cold weather helped in its preservation.
The Antarctic Heritage Trust is a non-profit organization based in New Zealand that cares for artifacts left behind by famous Antarctic explorers such as Captain Robert Scott.
Meek proclaimed that it was quite a surprise to find such a perfectly preserved fruit cake among other artifacts. She added that it's a high-energy food for Antarctic conditions, and it's still a popular item on modern-day ice trips.
Grandview Research evaluated that the frozen food industry in the United States could grow from around $52 billion in 2015 to nearly $70 billion in 2024. In a world where scientists have created non-melting popsicles and instantly made ice creams, the 106-year-old fruit cake is doing more to restore fruitcake’s reputation than any other fruitcake.
Besides the cake, the trust recently recovered approximately 1,500 artifacts from two huts at Cape Adare. The pieces are transmitted to New Zealand and preserved in a laboratory at the Canterbury Museum.
