Researchers came across a 106-year-old fruitcake in Antarctica that ‘looked and smelled edible.’

This 'almost edible' cake was found in a tin at Antarctica’s first building, Cape Adare . This piece of cake was brought in 1910 during the Terra Nova expedition of Robert Falcon Scott . As disclosed by Antarctic Heritage Trust, this particular cake was carried by Scott at that time.

The cake was made by Huntley & Palmers and was wrapped in paper and housed in a tin-plated iron alloy tin. But the cake is well preserved , according to conservators.

Artifacts Lizzie Meek , the trust’s program manager, confessed that the cake had a slightly rancid butter odor, but other than that, it looked and smelled edible . She further stated that there was no doubt that Antarctica’s cold weather helped in its preservation.

The Antarctic Heritage Trust is a non-profit organization based in New Zealand that cares for artifacts left behind by famous Antarctic explorers such as Captain Robert Scott.

Meek proclaimed that it was quite a surprise to find such a perfectly preserved fruit cake among other artifacts. She added that it's a high-energy food for Antarctic conditions, and it's still a popular item on modern-day ice trips.

Grandview Research evaluated that the frozen food industry in the United States could grow from around $52 billion in 2015 to nearly $70 billion in 2024. In a world where scientists have created non-melting popsicles and instantly made ice creams, the 106-year-old fruit cake is doing more to restore fruitcake’s reputation than any other fruitcake.