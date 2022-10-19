Microsoft reveals that Janet Jackson song had the power to crash laptops - even if it wasn't playing on them

A popular Janet Jackson song, Rhythm Nation , has the power to crash laptops.

Microsoft had disclosed that the Janet Jackson’s song, “Rhythm Nation” has the inherent ability to destroy laptops regardless of where the track is being streamed .

Raymond Chen, Microsoft’s principal software engineer, wrote in a blog post that a colleague recently shared a story from his time working as support for Windows XP. Chen disclosed something unusual. He said that the music video has so much power that it can destroy other laptops that are nearby, even if those laptops are not being used.

When being examined thoroughly, it turned out that one of the natural resonance frequencies for the 5400 rpm laptop hard drive model, that they and other manufacturers used, was present in the song. Chen indirectly said this to an opera singer whose voice could shatter a glass.

The computer manufacturer found a solution by including a custom filter in the audio pipeline that identified and eliminated the unwanted frequencies during audio playback.

Mr. Chen expressed concern that manufacturers would add a digital version of the “do not remove” sticker on the audio filter because the problem might get forgotten.