Video Of A Cat Making The Bed Exactly 'Like A Human' Melts 1.7 Million Hearts

Mama cat scolds her kitten for ruining the bed and, then, tucks the sheets in neatly like a human.

Cats are intelligent pets that consider themselves a part of their owner’s family. As a result, these felines watch human activities and learn from them.

Recently, a fascinating video proving this was uploaded on Reddit , where a mama cat is seen scolding her kitten when she messes up the bed and pulls the sheets off. The video doesn’t end here. Moving forward , the mother cat even tries to make the bed by herself.

The adorable Reddit video has received over 143K upvotes, 1.7 million views, and 900 comments .

One user was amazed at a cat trying to tuck the sheets back in. She wished that the feline would visit her house and clean all the mess.

Another user shared that, while scolding, the Mama cat would have said, “ Gerald it's your 5th time. Stop ruining the bed. I made it a minute ago.”

One of the users exclaimed that they had never seen such an incredible video before.

Another user was so impressed with the cat’s prompt and attentive service that she was prepared to give money to buy the mother cat. Then, there was another user who called the video phenomenal .