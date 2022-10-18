Viral video melts 16 million hearts: Ducklings sleep over a puppy and it’s not disturbed at all

A cute video of an adorable puppy and his duckling friends is going viral on the internet.

The heart-melting video was shared on Twitter by a user named Yoda4ever and shows a little puppy and a bunch of ducklings playing and resting in the wild. Since dogs naturally feast on ducklings, their strange friendship is taking the internet by storm.

The video captioned “ Puppy thinks he's one of them ” shows a cute, brown colored puppy walking in between a bunch of ducklings looking for a good spot to lie down. While the little guy is searching, his duckling friends are wandering aimlessly. As he lies down, one of the ducklings appears from beneath his body, which indicates how harmless the puppy is.

In the next frame, the puppy can be seen sleeping with many ducklings perched all over it. There are two of them on its head and over four on its body. The video also shows two or more ducklings nestled beside his body like they would with their mother duck.

As of now, the trending video has received over 828.4K likes, 16 million views, and 4,300 comments. Astonishingly, the video has been retweeted over 103.8K times as well.

While most of the comments said adorable, a few stood out.

One of the viewers commented and teased the puppy, “Must not eat the ducklings; must not eat the ducklings.... they won’t miss one... just one…”

Some users pointed out that the ducklings think the puppy is their mother and the puppy thinks he is one of them .

Several other comments showed pictures of different animals interacting happily with a bunch of ducklings.