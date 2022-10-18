Rare moonbows appear in USA and only one another country in the world

Moonbow at Victoria Falls; Facebook

Moonbow is a lunar rainbow that adorns the sky when the light from the moon gets refracted through water droplets. Although they’re similar to rainbows, they occur only 10% as often as a day rainbow, i.e., they’re extremely rare. However, it appears frequently in two places in the world.

One of those places is in the USA.

Cumberland Falls in Kentucky , some call it the ‘Niagara of the South’, is a 125 feet wide and seven stories tall waterfall - a spectacular beauty in the daytime. Thanks to moonbows, it has become a spot of attraction even at night. The hike to the waterfalls is considered hard because people have to hike for hours on strenuous paths.

Moonbow at Cumberland Falls; Facebook

Since moonbows are formed from moonlight, which is around 400,000 times dimmer than sunlight, they aren’t as bright or visible as rainbows. This means that they’re harder to spot and require a dark night sky without clouds, and preferably without city lights , to be visible. Sometimes they appear as white rings because of the weak light source.

But since the moon is nearest the horizon when it’s rising or setting, there is a higher chance of seeing them after sunset or before sunrise.

These night wonders are more likely to show up on full-moon nights after rain or when it’s foggy. At least, water droplets should be present on the opposite side of the moon for the colorful miracle to show.