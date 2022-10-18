Texas couple let their 2,500lb Giant Pet roam around their house, watch TV, and even eat with them

Some people opt for common pets like cats, dogs, birds, etc., while others settle for less domesticable animals like snakes, lions, etc.

Here is a couple whose pet is a giant 2,500lb buffalo!

This texas couple - R.C. Bridges, a 65-year-old, and his wife Sherron, a 49-years-old - have named their beloved buffalo Wild Thing.

The story of Wild Thing as their pet started in 2004 when they sold their herd of 52 buffalo . Instead, they bought a calf to raise as a pet in their house. The buffalo is so valuable to them that he was R.C. Bridges’ best man when Sherron and he married twelve years ago.

R.C. Bridges told the media that Wild Thing has his own room so he can watch action movies and eats breakfast from the kitchen table.

“It's like a car coming through the house, he has his own room where he watches TV but his favorite room requires a bit of furniture moving to get him in each time.”

When asked whether managing their bizarre pet’s huge size was an issue, they replied that he has never knocked over or broken any of their Christmas ornaments. But that doesn’t mean that the buffalo is harmless.

In fact, Wild Thing had almost killed his owner more than once due to his size. Once he attacked R.C. Bridges after getting spooked. The buffalo hit him with his horns and ran while he was holding.

But the couple vouches that they wouldn’t change anything.

They added that Wild Thing likes to dress up so they got him a wreath to hang on one of his horns on Christmas. They also get him presents to play with. In 2020, the couple got him a trashcan because the buffalo loves knocking them around the yarn with his horns.