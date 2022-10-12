Video of Porter, the first driving dog, is melting hearts

Porter is a cute Beardie-Cross Puppy, who is sure to melt hearts with his professional car driving skills.

Porter is a dog rescued by the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) of Auckland, New Zealand. This four-legged pet is trained to drive a Mini Countryman around a track.

Porter wasn’t the only dog rescued and taught driving by the SPCA. SPCA seized Porter and his friends, Monty and Ginny, while they were roaming around the streets.

The three dogs were taught to turn on the ignition, control the throttle and brakes, shift into gear and even steer with their paws in a Mini Countryman. They are not tutored to drive on the street, but to show how smart and obedient they can be.

The CEO of SPCA Auckland pointed out that people nowadays think they are getting a second-class animal because it was abandoned. They want to clear that misconception about rescued dogs. So they came up with this project to create awareness among people to adopt them without prejudice.

To showcase these talents, the SPCA started the DrivingDogs, a channel . It has videos of these animals engaging in activities like driving and performing other tasks that are associated with humans.

Bill Hayton reported that Monty, the giant Schnauzer , is among the newcomers who have learned to control the brakes, gears, and steering wheel.