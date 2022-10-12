The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuXIi_0iVerO4f00
Facebook

The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.

These omnivorous crustaceans mainly feast on coconuts, which they break open with their massive claws, small birds, fruits, nuts, seeds, and animal carcasses.

What’s more interesting about these crabs is that experts claim they played a major role in the missing of Amelia Earhart, an American aviation pioneer, who disappeared in 1937 in the Pacific Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0islmR_0iVerO4f00
Facebook

A theory relating them came to life three years after her disappearance when the British established a colony on Nikumaroro island, which is home to thousands of coconut crabs. They retrieved 13 bones which are possibly Earhart’s. Although the authorities sent the bones to the Fiji Islands for examination, they never reached their destination because they were lost on the way.

According to the theory, Amelia and her navigator, Fred Noonan, are said to have landed on Nikumaroro island after they failed to land on Howland, another island.

The theory is that Noonan died during the crash. Even though Amelia made it to the island alive, she perished after a few weeks. The coconut crabs consumed the flesh from her body and dragged the leftover bones to their burrows.

To test the theory, TIGHAR (The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery) left a pig carcass on the island and observed it. They saw coconut crabs and other living organisms remove all the flesh and drag the bones away. Although this strengthened the theory, the experts couldn’t find how far the crabs could drag the bones.

In 2001, TIGHAR found the remains of several campfires, a jackknife, a woman’s compact, a zipper pull, and glass jars - signs of the presence of an American castaway. Also, forensic dogs found a spot where someone had died.

But the coconut crabs are known as robber crabs for a reason. The team couldn’t recover any bones.

Supporting the ‘robbing’ trait of these crabs, Max Orchad, a former Christmas Island National Park ranger, shared his experience. Christmas Island is a place with a huge population of coconut crabs.

“Not long after their (Australian army) arrival, the commanding officer came into my office highly upset, telling me someone had stolen a rifle and that we’d need to start a police inquiry. I said, ‘the crabs probably carted it away’, and lo and behold we found a chewed-up rifle just meters from their camp.”

Max Orchad also said he wouldn’t be surprised if the coconut crabs had any role in the disappearance of Amelia Earhart.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Viral# Crabs# Coconut Crabs# Amelia Earhart# Crustaceans

Comments / 516

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
82573 followers

More from Maya Devi

Video of Bear Cub Dancing In Forest Melts 4.7 Million Hearts

A video of a Bear cub dancing has created a huge sensation on the internet. Nowadays, social media is the window to stories and other events happening in different parts of the world. People make unique and attractive content, like this one. In this video, it is seen that the bear is dancing as if he owns the forest.

Read full story
91 comments

Meet the most beautiful twin cats with 'multicolored eyes'

Meet Iriss and Abyss, beautiful twin cats with heterochromatic eyes, which means that their irises are of different colors. In other words, one of their eyes has a color different from the other eye. For instance, one eye is blue and the other can be green, yellow, or brown.

Read full story
54 comments

The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist

Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.

Read full story
914 comments

Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman

Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.

Read full story
183 comments
Alabama State

‘Brainy Bunch’, Parents homeschool their 10 kids with all of them graduating high school by 12

Two Alabama parents homeschool their 10 children such that all of them graduated by the age of 12, and enrolled in colleges excelling in corresponding areas of their interest. Kip and Mona Lisa Harding were high school sweethearts who say they aren’t smarter than other people and believe everyone is capable of achieving what their kids have.

Read full story
36 comments

These 'walking trees' reportedly move up to 20 meters in a year

It was always taught that trees, like plants, can’t walk. But now experts disagree because they found a tree that walks. Socratea exorrhiza, a species of the palm tree, can sidestep to get better soil and sunlight. According to Karl Gruber from the BBC, these miracle trees can move up to 2 to 3 centimeters a day and 20 meters in a year!

Read full story
154 comments

Video of Porter, the first driving dog, is melting hearts

Porter is a cute Beardie-Cross Puppy, who is sure to melt hearts with his professional car driving skills. Porter is a dog rescued by the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) of Auckland, New Zealand. This four-legged pet is trained to drive a Mini Countryman around a track.

Read full story
42 comments

The 'human-sized' bird that is mistaken for a person in disguise

The harpy eagle, considered the most powerful eagle in the world, is massive and resembles a human. It is a naturally designed formidable predator with its hick tarsi (legs), strong toes, and sharp talons.

Read full story
682 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania man has not filed income taxes in 17 years

Barry Durmaz is a Pennsylvania-based author who is a believer of ultimate liberty. According to him, liberty is all about living without restrictions set by authorities on one’s way of life, behavior, and political opinions.

Read full story
113 comments
Washington, DC

Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial looms

Angel Harrelson, the wife of the retired U.S. Army Sgt. Ken Harrelson (a January 6 defendant), held a sign saying a heartfelt message, “Happy Anniversary to the Love of My Life, My King. 13 Years.” She stood on the edge of the Congressional Cemetery in Washington on the evening of October 1st while her husband peered through a slit from his jail.

Read full story
32 comments
Texas State

Big-shot city banker spent over $83,000 to become 'genderless human dragon'

Tiamat Legion Medusa, a 60-year-old body modification fan from Texas, who spent over £83,000 becoming the world's first 'genderless human dragon', said they miss their old life as a big-shot banker.

Read full story
506 comments

Woman befriends bear she rescued from Safari Park, now goes fishing together

Archie, a brown bear, jovially joined his owner on a fishing trip. Veronica Dichka, a native of Novosibirsk, Russia, has a very uncommon friend - an adorable wild bear. She calls him “Archie”. Although anyone who sees him would be petrified because of his wild and huge appearance, he is a well-mannered sweet bear.

Read full story
342 comments

Giant frog the "size of human baby" leaves internet stunned

Jimmy Hugo, the owner of a timber milling operation, clicked a picture of a young boy holding a gigantic frog as big as a human baby. Villagers in the Solomon Islands were astonished after seeing the huge frog.

Read full story
98 comments

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.

Read full story
195 comments

Man undergoes 23 surgeries to look like 'Superman'

Herbert Chavez was a regular 21-year-old, average looking man when he decided to go under the knife to become his idol, Superman! He underwent 23 surgeries which cost over $7000 to achieve superman’s muscular and intimidating appearance.

Read full story
211 comments

History's biggest scammer pulled out $4.6 billion from 250 people

Gregor MacGregor, a man born in Scotland’s Glengyle astonished everyone with the news that he was not only a local banker’s son but also the prince (or Cazique) of Poyais, a country located along the black river in Honduras.

Read full story
37 comments

Dad horrified after learning why his son returned from school with marks on hands

Parents send their children to school with the belief that they will be safe and taken care of. And if school isn’t safe, how will they educate children?. A father took matters to social media after he saw his son coming home with marks on his hand. What his son told him, left the parent horrified.

Read full story
132 comments

Baby girl born with no limbs stuns doctors

On 26 June, a 28-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl with no limbs. She was born in a small village named Sakla in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.

Read full story
115 comments

The mysterious village where all babies born are girls

The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.

Read full story
193 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy