The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart

The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.

These omnivorous crustaceans mainly feast on coconuts, which they break open with their massive claws, small birds, fruits, nuts, seeds, and animal carcasses.

What’s more interesting about these crabs is that experts claim they played a major role in the missing of Amelia Earhart , an American aviation pioneer, who disappeared in 1937 in the Pacific Ocean.

A theory relating them came to life three years after her disappearance when the British established a colony on Nikumaroro island, which is home to thousands of coconut crabs. They retrieved 13 bones which are possibly Earhart’s. Although the authorities sent the bones to the Fiji Islands for examination, they never reached their destination because they were lost on the way.

According to the theory , Amelia and her navigator, Fred Noonan, are said to have landed on Nikumaroro island after they failed to land on Howland, another island.

The theory is that Noonan died during the crash. Even though Amelia made it to the island alive, she perished after a few weeks. The coconut crabs consumed the flesh from her body and dragged the leftover bones to their burrows.

To test the theory , TIGHAR (The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery) left a pig carcass on the island and observed it. They saw coconut crabs and other living organisms remove all the flesh and drag the bones away. Although this strengthened the theory , the experts couldn’t find how far the crabs could drag the bones.

In 2001, TIGHAR found the remains of several campfires, a jackknife, a woman’s compact, a zipper pull, and glass jars - signs of the presence of an American castaway. Also, forensic dogs found a spot where someone had died.

But the coconut crabs are known as robber crabs for a reason. The team couldn’t recover any bones.

Supporting the ‘robbing’ trait of these crabs, Max Orchad , a former Christmas Island National Park ranger, shared his experience. Christmas Island is a place with a huge population of coconut crabs.

“Not long after their (Australian army) arrival , the commanding officer came into my office highly upset, telling me someone had stolen a rifle and that we’d need to start a police inquiry. I said, ‘the crabs probably carted it away’, and lo and behold we found a chewed-up rifle just meters from their camp.”