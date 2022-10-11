The 'human-sized' bird that is mistaken for a person in disguise

The harpy eagle , considered the most powerful eagle in the world, is massive and resembles a human. It is a naturally designed formidable predator with its hick tarsi (legs), strong toes, and sharp talons.

The last time the photo of a harpy eagle surfaced on the internet, netizens were stunned by its size and appearance. Some questioned the photo’s authenticity, while others simply looked in wonder. People felt it was photoshopped and said it was a person disguised as an eagle. Despite the lack of familiarity, the photo received over 100K upvotes and 3K comments on Reddit .

The harpy eagle can be found in the rainforests of South and Central America , preying on medium-sized arboreal mammals, like sloths, opossums, and monkeys. Southeast of Mexico, some Central American countries, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Paraguay, and the north of Argentina, are countries where this bird is usually found .

But how big is a harpy eagle?

Since different harpies in the wild vary in size, typically the bird measures around 1 meter (3 ft) or a little taller, from the tip of its beak to the tip of its tail, while its average height is around 1 meter. Their wingspan can measure up to roughly 1.8 m.

What’s fascinating is that these living beings are monogamous throughout their lifespan of 35 to 45 years, and establish territory, instead of moving from one place to another.