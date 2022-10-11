Pennsylvania man has not filed income taxes in 17 years

Barry Durmaz is a Pennsylvania-based author who is a believer of ultimate liberty. According to him, liberty is all about living without restrictions set by authorities on one’s way of life, behavior, and political opinions.

Durmaz considered the Bible , history, and the U.S. Constitution, and concluded that self-control and faith that comes from being completely dependent upon god is liberty.

As a result, he hasn’t filed income taxes in 17 years and even stopped licensing his car. He now has a custom license plate saying ‘Private, DOT exempt, for non-commercial use only.’ Among other things, he also refuses to disclose personal information to the government and file tax or car license forms.

The father of five argues that the constitution doesn’t delegate its power to organizations like the IRS , state governments, or employers. Therefore, the IRS doesn’t have the power to collect taxes.

“We don’t see the IRS in the Constitution. When Congress is ready to send a bill to me or to whomever, we ought to pay it. But we never received one. It’s good to make a distinction between what taxing authority is in the Constitution, versus this organization, the IRS, that terrorizes people if they don’t fill out these forms.”

As a result, Durmaz questions income tax, and wonders why he withholds a part of his employee’s salaries. He felt morally disturbed because he had promised to pay them an amount per hour but could give only a part of it after reducing income tax.

But then he realized that signing employment contracts wasn’t mandatory. So he stopped creating employment contracts and, consequently, avoids paying income tax.

He goes on to point out that he is right from the faith perspective as well.

Durmaz quotes a line from the Bible about Jesus and the taxpayers, ‘Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.’ He believes that Caesar, mentioned by Jesus, is the US constitution or the people who drafted it.

He told a famous newspaper , “People have a natural ability to govern and properly control themselves when they’re under the rule of God.”

He then points out another line from the holy bible ‘If the Spirit leads you, then you are not subject to the Law,’ which implies that a person who is a devout follower of god, doesn’t need to be a subject of the law.

Although he is well aware of the consequences of sharing his story with the public, he doesn’t want to live in fear.