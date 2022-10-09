Big-shot city banker spent over $83,000 to become 'genderless human dragon'

Tiamat Legion Medusa , a 60-year-old body modification fan from Texas, who spent over £83,000 becoming the world's first 'genderless human dragon', said they miss their old life as a big-shot banker .

They covered their body in tattoos, removed their male external reproductive organs and ears, implanted horns, and split their tongue into two. Moreover, Ladbible reported that they were going to replace their remaining six teeth with implants to complete the dragon look .

Tiamat told on the In Too Deep podcast that removing their male reproductive organ was one of the best decisions they ever made in their lifetime. They wished they had done that a long time ago as it's very liberating .

Although he loves his ‘genderless human dragon’ life, he misses his city banker days. He said that those were some of the best years of his life.

Tiamat , born Richard Hernandez, started modifying their body when they found out they were HIV positive. But their interest in extreme body modification started in the 1980s after they dreamt of snakes biting them.

In the dream , they were surrounded by colorful snakes biting them. Although they were scared in the beginning, they soon realized that the bites weren’t hurting. Later, they took it as an omen that the snakes were making them one of them. That was why they’re a venom-spitting dragon and not a fire-breathing dragon.