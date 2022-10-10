Woman befriends bear she rescued from Safari Park, now goes fishing together

Archie, a brown bear, jovially joined his owner on a fishing trip.

Veronica Dichka, a native of Novosibirsk, Russia, has a very uncommon friend - an adorable wild bear. She calls him “Archie”. Although anyone who sees him would be petrified because of his wild and huge appearance, he is a well-mannered sweet bear.

In 2019, Veronica met Archie in a safari park and saved his life while the park was running out of business. Since then she kept him as a pet. They started spending time together by going to the lake for fishing.

She is so committed to her comrade that she never disowns him. Not the least, they go fishing and boating on Russia’s Novosibirsk Lake, eat, and even sleep together.

Veronica expresses that she and Archie have formed a very strong bond that is now irreplaceable. She also reveals that some bears are notorious carnivores and have attacked humans on various occasions, despite that, she is sure that Archie will not create a problem for her.

Veronica has done multiple photoshoots with Archie. In one of the photos, it is seen that Veronica is holding fishing rods waiting for any bites while Archie resists jumping into the water and hunting for his own food. She even discloses that the bear regards her as a mother figure, and when he is scared, he shelters behind her. She has received a lot of positive feedback from social media. People praise her for being bold enough to live with a huge bear.

