Woman befriends bear she rescued from Safari Park, now goes fishing together

Archie, a brown bear, jovially joined his owner on a fishing trip.

Veronica Dichka, a native of Novosibirsk, Russia, has a very uncommon friend - an adorable wild bear. She calls him “ Archie ”. Although anyone who sees him would be petrified because of his wild and huge appearance, he is a well-mannered sweet bear.

In 2019 , Veronica met Archie in a safari park and saved his life while the park was running out of business. Since then she kept him as a pet. They started spending time together by going to the lake for fishing .

She is so committed to her comrade that she never disowns him. Not the least, they go fishing and boating on Russia’s Novosibirsk Lake , eat, and even sleep together.

Veronica expresses that she and Archie have formed a very strong bond that is now irreplaceable. She also reveals that some bears are notorious carnivores and have attacked humans on various occasions , despite that, she is sure that Archie will not create a problem for her.