Giant frog the "size of human baby" leaves internet stunned

Jimmy Hugo, the owner of a timber milling operation, clicked a picture of a young boy holding a gigantic frog as big as a human baby. Villagers in the Solomon Islands were astonished after seeing the huge frog.

Mr. Hugo claimed that, in April, mill workers were hunting for wild pigs when they came across a frog of the 'size of a human baby'. He posted its photo on Facebook, captioning it “ Bush Chicken .”

The picture is trending on Facebook , receiving over hundreds of likes and shares. It has generated hustle over the internet. People are going crazy watching a species that is facing a population decline.

One Facebook user commented ‘ amazing ’ below the post while another other user pointed out that this is the largest frog in the Solomon Islands and, most probably, in Melanesia.

Hugo expressed his excitement to ABC News saying that at first he thought only a few people would see it but was shocked to receive such a positive response .

In the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea, the Cornufer guppy frog is also called “Bush Chicken'' or a giant webbed frog. Locals hunt the frog and sell the meat. Hugo and his village had a great feast and remarked that it was delicious chicken .