Man undergoes 23 surgeries to look like 'Superman'

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VE1Sk_0iPsoUN800
Facebook

Herbert Chavez was a regular 21-year-old, average looking man when he decided to go under the knife to become his idol, Superman! He underwent 23 surgeries which cost over $7000 to achieve superman’s muscular and intimidating appearance.

According to the media, he got four nose jobs, liposuction, two jaw realignments, three tummy tucks, a facelift, hip implants, fillers, skin whitening, and numerous steroid injections. In addition to that, he wears blue colored contacts to look like the coveted American superhero.

It all started when he was 3 years old. He would devotedly watch Super Friends cartoons that starred Superman. Later, at the age of 16, he started collecting Superman memorabilia, posters, and everything that was related to the hero. Now his house in Calamba, Philippines, is the shrine of the American superhero. He was awarded the ‘Largest Collection of Superman Memorabilia’ by the Guinness World Records.

Chavez said to the media that he admired Superman because of his immense love for mankind and his good deeds to instill justice and bring out the truth. According to him, every Superman movie, irrespective of whether it is good or bad, is a part of the superhero’s history. So he loves each one of them.

As of now, he gets paid well for attending events and charges around $600 to $1000 for one appearance. Most of his activities consist of charity work, like attending fundraisers and visiting orphanages. Other than that, Chavez runs Herbert Chavez Talent Workshop where he trains cosplayers and pageant participants.

Interestingly, Chavez has a different take on superheroes. He believes that being a superhero is not about one’s costume, nationality, gender, or religion, but their will to help, to serve, and to give happiness, specifically to children.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Superman# Superhero# Plastic Surgery# DC# Viral

Comments / 210

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
74799 followers

More from Maya Devi

Washington, DC

Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial looms

Angel Harrelson, the wife of the retired U.S. Army Sgt. Ken Harrelson (a January 6 defendant), held a sign saying a heartfelt message, “Happy Anniversary to the Love of My Life, My King. 13 Years.” She stood on the edge of the Congressional Cemetery in Washington on the evening of October 1st while her husband peered through a slit from his jail.

Read full story
5 comments

Students nationwide face pressure to become LGBT

Students in the USA are facing pressure to identify themselves as LGBT members due to frequent discussions about gender. Rebecca, a 12-year-old, from a conservative town in North Dakota experienced strong peer pressure from her LGBT friends to join their community. What’s worse is that she was assaulted by a female friend when she was a kid and the constant pressure to take up an LGBT identity reminds her of that.

Read full story
87 comments
Texas State

Big-shot city banker spent over $83,000 to become 'genderless human dragon'

Tiamat Legion Medusa, a 60-year-old body modification fan from Texas, who spent over £83,000 becoming the world's first 'genderless human dragon', said they miss their old life as a big-shot banker.

Read full story
367 comments

Woman befriends bear she rescued from Safari Park, now goes fishing together

Archie, a brown bear, jovially joined his owner on a fishing trip. Veronica Dichka, a native of Novosibirsk, Russia, has a very uncommon friend - an adorable wild bear. She calls him “Archie”. Although anyone who sees him would be petrified because of his wild and huge appearance, he is a well-mannered sweet bear.

Read full story
31 comments

Giant frog the "size of human baby" leaves internet stunned

Jimmy Hugo, the owner of a timber milling operation, clicked a picture of a young boy holding a gigantic frog as big as a human baby. Villagers in the Solomon Islands were astonished after seeing the huge frog.

Read full story
94 comments

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.

Read full story
170 comments

History's biggest scammer pulled out $4.6 billion from 250 people

Gregor MacGregor, a man born in Scotland’s Glengyle astonished everyone with the news that he was not only a local banker’s son but also the prince (or Cazique) of Poyais, a country located along the black river in Honduras.

Read full story
37 comments

Dad horrified after learning why his son returned from school with marks on hands

Parents send their children to school with the belief that they will be safe and taken care of. And if school isn’t safe, how will they educate children?. A father took matters to social media after he saw his son coming home with marks on his hand. What his son told him, left the parent horrified.

Read full story
127 comments

Baby girl born with no limbs stuns doctors

On 26 June, a 28-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl with no limbs. She was born in a small village named Sakla in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.

Read full story
114 comments

The mysterious village where all babies born are girls

The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.

Read full story
191 comments

Mary Toft, the woman who claimed to have given birth to rabbits

Mary Toft, a twenty-five-year-old illiterate servant from Godalming, married Joshua Toft, a journeyman clothier. Her family was shocked when she gave birth to rabbits. An obstetrician named John Howard was being asked to examine the case. However, Howard was convinced she was telling the truth. He recorded that Mrs. Toft produced a rabbit's head, the legs of a cat, and, in a single day, nine dead baby rabbits.

Read full story
192 comments
Arkansas State

Woman who texted 'late dad' gets reply on his fourth death anniversary

Chastity Patterson, 23, from Arkansas, used to text her father, Jason Ligons, who died in a car accident four years ago, every day on his old phone number. The night before his fourth death anniversary, she texted her father “Hey Dad. It's ME. Tomorrow is going to be a tough day again.” She was amazed at what happened next.

Read full story
55 comments

Meet the 'one kidney village' where residents have only one kidney

After the Taliban took over the once beautiful country of Afghanistan, its economy was demolished, and almost 500,000 Afghans lost their jobs. 49.9% of the Afghan population lived in poverty which has forced people to sell organs to pay debts, buy food, and, in some cases, prevent selling their children.

Read full story
149 comments

The forgotten tribe that hasn't discovered 'fire' yet

There are a few tribes that prefer to be isolated from the outside world. The most isolated one of them all is the Sentinelese, living on the North Sentinel Island in the Indian Ocean.

Read full story
363 comments

Man keeps his hand raised for 46 years and doesn't plan to lower it anytime soon

An Indian man has kept his arm raised for 46 years to show his devotion to Lord Shiva, a Hindu god. He doesn’t plan to lower it anytime soon. Amar Bharati had a wonderful life - a wife, three children, a job in Indian Bank, one of the prestigious banks in the country in the 1970s. But he wasn’t happy. So he packed his bag one fine day and decided to pursue his devotion to Shiva.

Read full story
328 comments
Princeton, NJ

The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his death

Albert Einstein, the renowned physicist needs no introduction. He is known for his brilliant contributions to the field of Physics, like the general theory of relativity and the mass-energy equivalence.

Read full story
11 comments

Photo of a crab with human-like teeth leaves internet stunned

The internet was baffled by the photo of a crab with human-like teeth that was captured from the Russian waters. The photo was clicked by Roman Fedortsov, a Norwegian man who works in a fishing trawler in Western Russia. He captioned it, “Crabs... Still, there is something attractive and repulsive about them. Mother nature did her best.”

Read full story
189 comments
Saint Paul, VA

Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murder

On September 13, Mary, a five-ton Asian elephant, was publicly hanged for killing a human that hurt her. The mighty elephant, owned by the Sparks World Famous Shows (a popular circus show), claimed that she was 3 inches taller than Jumbo.

Read full story
24 comments

After 83 years of celibacy, woman finds love and marries a 90-year-old man with 10 children

Naom, an 83-year-old celibate woman from Uganda, fell in love with a 90-year-old man, Rwakaikara. He has 10 children with his late wife and 40 grandchildren. The couple exchanged their vows at St.James Cathedral, Kigorobya, in the Hoima District of Uganda.

Read full story
470 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy