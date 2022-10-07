Man undergoes 23 surgeries to look like 'Superman'

Herbert Chavez was a regular 21-year-old, average looking man when he decided to go under the knife to become his idol, Superman! He underwent 23 surgeries which cost over $7000 to achieve superman’s muscular and intimidating appearance.

According to the media , he got four nose jobs, liposuction, two jaw realignments , three tummy tucks, a facelift, hip implants, fillers, skin whitening, and numerous steroid injections. In addition to that, he wears blue colored contacts to look like the coveted American superhero.

It all started when he was 3 years old . He would devotedly watch Super Friends cartoons that starred Superman. Later, at the age of 16, he started collecting Superman memorabilia , posters, and everything that was related to the hero. Now his house in Calamba , Philippines, is the shrine of the American superhero. He was awarded the ‘Largest Collection of Superman Memorabilia’ by the Guinness World Records.

Chavez said to the media that he admired Superman because of his immense love for mankind and his good deeds to instill justice and bring out the truth. According to him, every Superman movie, irrespective of whether it is good or bad, is a part of the superhero’s history. So he loves each one of them.

As of now, he gets paid well for attending events and charges around $600 to $1000 for one appearance. Most of his activities consist of charity work, like attending fundraisers and visiting orphanages. Other than that, Chavez runs Herbert Chavez Talent Workshop where he trains cosplayers and pageant participants.