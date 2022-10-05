Baby girl born with no limbs stuns doctors

On 26 June, a 28-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl with no limbs. She was born in a small village named Sakla in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.

The baby girl has left doctors and family members baffled by her uniqueness. Doctors recommended that the baby be taken in for further checkups to confirm whether her internal organs have developed properly.

Dr. Suresh Aggarwal , a pediatrician at Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Hospital, Sironj, said the baby is perfectly healthy.

According to experts, she was born with an autosomal recessive congenital disorder- Tetra Amelia- caused by mutations in the WNT3 gene . According to Bhopal CMHO and pediatrician Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari, the syndrome affects one in 100,000 newborns. He claimed that he hadn’t encountered such a case before in his career.

The disorder occurs in roughly one out of every 71,000 pregnancies , a 2011 study by Dr. Eva Bermejo-Sanchez of the Research Centre on Congenital Anomalies (CIAC) at the Instituto de Salud Carlos III in Spain proposed.

The same case took place in Australia . In 1982, a boy named Nicholas James Vujicic was born with the same disorder. Now he is a father to four children and a motivational speaker.

Despite his condition, he has traveled to 44 countries to spread positivity and motivation. He shares his knowledge and his story with school students, prison inmates , and community groups.