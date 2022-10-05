Baby girl born with no limbs stuns doctors

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soTkF_0iMmUDXI00
Photo by Yayuk lestari

On 26 June, a 28-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl with no limbs. She was born in a small village named Sakla in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.

The baby girl has left doctors and family members baffled by her uniqueness. Doctors recommended that the baby be taken in for further checkups to confirm whether her internal organs have developed properly.

Dr. Suresh Aggarwal, a pediatrician at Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Hospital, Sironj, said the baby is perfectly healthy.

According to experts, she was born with an autosomal recessive congenital disorder- Tetra Amelia- caused by mutations in the WNT3 gene. According to Bhopal CMHO and pediatrician Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari, the syndrome affects one in 100,000 newborns. He claimed that he hadn’t encountered such a case before in his career.

The disorder occurs in roughly one out of every 71,000 pregnancies, a 2011 study by Dr. Eva Bermejo-Sanchez of the Research Centre on Congenital Anomalies (CIAC) at the Instituto de Salud Carlos III in Spain proposed.

The same case took place in Australia. In 1982, a boy named Nicholas James Vujicic was born with the same disorder. Now he is a father to four children and a motivational speaker.

Despite his condition, he has traveled to 44 countries to spread positivity and motivation. He shares his knowledge and his story with school students, prison inmates, and community groups.

Last year in an interview, while sitting beside his wife, Kanae disclosed that by age 10 he attempted to take his own life because his schoolmates often teased him cruelly.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Viral# Baby# Delivery# Rare

Comments / 116

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
73988 followers

More from Maya Devi

Texas State

Big-shot city banker spent over $83,000 to become 'genderless human dragon'

Tiamat Legion Medusa, a 60-year-old body modification fan from Texas, who spent over £83,000 becoming the world's first 'genderless human dragon', said they miss their old life as a big-shot banker.

Read full story
116 comments

Woman befriends bear she rescued from Safari Park, now goes fishing together

Archie, a brown bear, jovially joined his owner on a fishing trip. Veronica Dichka, a native of Novosibirsk, Russia, has a very uncommon friend - an adorable wild bear. She calls him “Archie”. Although anyone who sees him would be petrified because of his wild and huge appearance, he is a well-mannered sweet bear.

Read full story
12 comments

Giant frog the "size of human baby" leaves internet stunned

Jimmy Hugo, the owner of a timber milling operation, clicked a picture of a young boy holding a gigantic frog as big as a human baby. Villagers in the Solomon Islands were astonished after seeing the huge frog.

Read full story
79 comments

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.

Read full story
135 comments

Man undergoes 23 surgeries to look like 'Superman'

Herbert Chavez was a regular 21-year-old, average looking man when he decided to go under the knife to become his idol, Superman! He underwent 23 surgeries which cost over $7000 to achieve superman’s muscular and intimidating appearance.

Read full story
166 comments

History's biggest scammer pulled out $4.6 billion from 250 people

Gregor MacGregor, a man born in Scotland’s Glengyle astonished everyone with the news that he was not only a local banker’s son but also the prince (or Cazique) of Poyais, a country located along the black river in Honduras.

Read full story
37 comments

Dad horrified after learning why his son returned from school with marks on hands

Parents send their children to school with the belief that they will be safe and taken care of. And if school isn’t safe, how will they educate children?. A father took matters to social media after he saw his son coming home with marks on his hand. What his son told him, left the parent horrified.

Read full story
124 comments

The mysterious village where all babies born are girls

The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.

Read full story
182 comments

Mary Toft, the woman who claimed to have given birth to rabbits

Mary Toft, a twenty-five-year-old illiterate servant from Godalming, married Joshua Toft, a journeyman clothier. Her family was shocked when she gave birth to rabbits. An obstetrician named John Howard was being asked to examine the case. However, Howard was convinced she was telling the truth. He recorded that Mrs. Toft produced a rabbit's head, the legs of a cat, and, in a single day, nine dead baby rabbits.

Read full story
192 comments
Arkansas State

Woman who texted 'late dad' gets reply on his fourth death anniversary

Chastity Patterson, 23, from Arkansas, used to text her father, Jason Ligons, who died in a car accident four years ago, every day on his old phone number. The night before his fourth death anniversary, she texted her father “Hey Dad. It's ME. Tomorrow is going to be a tough day again.” She was amazed at what happened next.

Read full story
55 comments

Meet the 'one kidney village' where residents have only one kidney

After the Taliban took over the once beautiful country of Afghanistan, its economy was demolished, and almost 500,000 Afghans lost their jobs. 49.9% of the Afghan population lived in poverty which has forced people to sell organs to pay debts, buy food, and, in some cases, prevent selling their children.

Read full story
149 comments

The forgotten tribe that hasn't discovered 'fire' yet

There are a few tribes that prefer to be isolated from the outside world. The most isolated one of them all is the Sentinelese, living on the North Sentinel Island in the Indian Ocean.

Read full story
363 comments

Man keeps his hand raised for 46 years and doesn't plan to lower it anytime soon

An Indian man has kept his arm raised for 46 years to show his devotion to Lord Shiva, a Hindu god. He doesn’t plan to lower it anytime soon. Amar Bharati had a wonderful life - a wife, three children, a job in Indian Bank, one of the prestigious banks in the country in the 1970s. But he wasn’t happy. So he packed his bag one fine day and decided to pursue his devotion to Shiva.

Read full story
327 comments
Princeton, NJ

The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his death

Albert Einstein, the renowned physicist needs no introduction. He is known for his brilliant contributions to the field of Physics, like the general theory of relativity and the mass-energy equivalence.

Read full story
11 comments

Photo of a crab with human-like teeth leaves internet stunned

The internet was baffled by the photo of a crab with human-like teeth that was captured from the Russian waters. The photo was clicked by Roman Fedortsov, a Norwegian man who works in a fishing trawler in Western Russia. He captioned it, “Crabs... Still, there is something attractive and repulsive about them. Mother nature did her best.”

Read full story
189 comments
Saint Paul, VA

Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murder

On September 13, Mary, a five-ton Asian elephant, was publicly hanged for killing a human that hurt her. The mighty elephant, owned by the Sparks World Famous Shows (a popular circus show), claimed that she was 3 inches taller than Jumbo.

Read full story
23 comments

After 83 years of celibacy, woman finds love and marries a 90-year-old man with 10 children

Naom, an 83-year-old celibate woman from Uganda, fell in love with a 90-year-old man, Rwakaikara. He has 10 children with his late wife and 40 grandchildren. The couple exchanged their vows at St.James Cathedral, Kigorobya, in the Hoima District of Uganda.

Read full story
469 comments

Baby girl born 'pregnant' with her twins

A rather unusual incident occurred in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong. A 9-pound baby girl was born pregnant with her two siblings in her abdomen. Initially, the doctors thought it was a tumor, but they later discovered the truth.

Read full story
616 comments

Meet the woman whose 'face is melting' due to a rare condition

Wiang Boonmee, a 63-year-old grandmother, hailing from the beautiful country of Thailand, whose face is melting due to a rare genetic condition. This old woman went blind and has a deformed nose and twisted mouth due to the melting of her face. An abnormal growth spread across her face when she was a little girl, causing the tragedy.

Read full story
53 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy