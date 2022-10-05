The mysterious village where all babies born are girls

The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.

The ‘Guevedoces ,’ the people who are initially girls and then become boys, are also called machihembras, which means ‘first woman, then man.’ When they’re born they have female external reproductive parts. But as they approach puberty , they develop male external reproductive organs.

After this change, the Guevedoces transform naturally into men and live in the society like other men. But a few of them undergo surgery and change their gender.

In a BBC documentary, a Guevedoces man shared that he didn’t like wearing dresses or playing with girls’ toys. But he would play with the ball along with other boys. So he was a subject of teasing and would respond to his tormentors with fists.

These happenings caught the attention of Dr. Julianne Imperato-McGinley, an endocrinologist from Cornell Medical College and she set out to find the reason. After a lot of hard work, she unraveled the mystery .

Apparently, the Guevedoces have a genetic condition where they are born with 5-alpha-reductase deficiency, an enzyme essential for the creation of male hormones and the development of male reproductive organs.