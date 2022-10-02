Mary Toft, the woman who claimed to have given birth to rabbits

Mary Toft, a twenty-five-year-old illiterate servant from Godalming , married Joshua Toft, a journeyman clothier. Her family was shocked when she gave birth to rabbits .

An obstetrician named John Howard was being asked to examine the case. However, Howard was convinced she was telling the truth. He recorded that Mrs. Toft produced a rabbit's head , the legs of a cat, and, in a single day, nine dead baby rabbits.

Without further delay, he wrote a letter to the Royal society of physicians and King George I , notifying them of the miraculous birth.

King handed over the case to St. Andre , a renowned English self-claimed physician. When he arrived she was in labor with her 15th rabbit . He didn't believe that a woman could give birth to rabbits, so he needed a helping hand.

St. Andre asked Richard Manningham, a skillful doctor of the Royal Society , to take over the unusual case. When Manningham looked upon the rabbits thoroughly, he found traces of corn from the rabbit’s gut - proving it couldn’t have developed inside Mrs. Toft’s womb.

Mrs. Toft finally confessed that she had manually inserted the dead rabbits and then allowed them to be removed as if she were giving birth. She further stated on 23 April 1726 that when she went weeding in the fields with two other women, she noticed a few rabbits hopping around her. So she chased them but couldn’t catch any. From that moment, she dreamt about rabbits and had a strong desire to eat them. She believed this was because of a “ maternal impression .”