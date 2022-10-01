Woman who texted 'late dad' gets reply on his fourth death anniversary

Chastity Patterson, 23, from Arkansas , used to text her father, Jason Ligons , who died in a car accident four years ago, every day on his old phone number. The night before his fourth death anniversary, she texted her father “ Hey Dad. It's ME . Tomorrow is going to be a tough day again.” She was amazed at what happened next.

She got a reply.

The message said that the person sending the message wasn’t her father . He acknowledged that he had been getting all her messages for the past four years and looked forward to her morning and nightly updates.

The sender then introduced himself as Brad , a man who lost his daughter in a car wreck in 2014. He wrote that her (Chastity’s) messages kept him alive and believed that they were messages from God.

He continued his message saying sorry to her for having lost someone close. Although he wanted to text her before, he didn’t want to break her heart .

He called her “ little angel ” and wished that his daughter had a chance to grow up like her. He thanked her for her everyday updates which reminded him that there is a God and it's not his fault that his daughter was gone. He also said that he was proud of her.

While talking about Jason, Chastity said that he never missed a school dance, prom, or her games, and he would give her long talks about her mouth and attitude. She also had to introduce her boyfriend to him (if she was allowed to date) and he would act like a normal dad.