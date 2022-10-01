Meet the 'one kidney village' where residents have only one kidney

After the Taliban took over the once beautiful country of Afghanistan, its economy was demolished, and almost 500,000 Afghans lost their jobs. 49.9% of the Afghan population lived in poverty which has forced people to sell organs to pay debts, buy food, and, in some cases, prevent selling their children .

One of the villages in the country, Sayshanba Baazar, located on the outskirts of Herat , has many residents who have sold their kidneys due to poverty and is known as the ‘one kidney village.’

Nooruddin , a 32-old-father sold his kidney for his children. He told AFP that he didn’t want to do it but had no choice. He hangs clothes on a tree and uses a plastic sheet as a window pane. He added that he regrets selling his kidney now because he can’t lift anything heavy . So he and his family depend on their 12-year-old son for an income. The boy polishes shoes to feed the family.

Aziza’s is a similar story. A 20-year-old mother of three said she might have to sell her one-year-old daughter if she is unable to find a broker for her kidney. Her children are roaming the street begging for food. She told AFP “If I don’t sell my kidney , I have to sell my one-year-old daughter.”

What’s worse is that the hospitals that perform surgeries have little regulation for organ trafficking. The doctor says that it is not his job to investigate from where the organ has come or to whom he is transplanting it.

Shakila , a 19-year-old mother of two, also sold her kidney to pay off her family’s debt and to feed her children. In exchange for her kidney, she received $2000 , out of which she paid $1650 for debt, and bought food from the rest.