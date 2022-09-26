Photo of a crab with human-like teeth leaves internet stunned

The internet was baffled by the photo of a crab with human-like teeth that was captured from the Russian waters.

The photo was clicked by Roman Fedortsov, a Norwegian man who works in a fishing trawler in Western Russia. He captioned it, “Crabs... Still, there is something attractive and repulsive about them. Mother nature did her best.”

In the viral image of a crab, its upper mandibles had four straight, human-like teeth. In addition to that, a protruding nose and open mouth gave the unique-looking crab a strange resemblance to a human, leaving most of his followers and others who saw it cringing .

One of the users even asked to confirm whether it was indeed human teeth and hoped it wasn’t. But that didn’t stop other viewers from coming up with wild theories.

A user wondered whether crabs are reincarnations of humans, sending shivers down others’ spines. Another piped in that maybe crabs eat human remains, further creeping others out.

A few other users eased the tension by posting comical comments. A user wrote that the crab requires some dental work. Another user joked that the crab looked like a Pokémon in the final stage of being beaten.

This isn’t the only bizarre photo that Roman Fedortsov posted. His Instagram feed is filled with weird and unusual deep sea creatures .