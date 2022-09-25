After 83 years of celibacy, woman finds love and marries a 90-year-old man with 10 children

Naom, an 83-year-old celibate woman from Uganda, fell in love with a 90-year-old man, Rwakaikara. He has 10 children with his late wife and 40 grandchildren. The couple exchanged their vows at St.James Cathedral, Kigorobya, in the Hoima District of Uganda .

Naom is known to be one of the world's oldest celibate women and received money from her well-wishers to support her. She showed the world that love is real, and he who waits for it shall find it.

Bishop Kyamanywa , the officer of their marriage, told the congregation that it is never too late when one follows god’s teachings. According to UgandaBlizz, he particularly thanked the couple for waiting for their special day.

Bishop Kyamanywa also mentioned that the newlywed has become an inspiration for the young generation to seek god’s way. He stated that it has been his first time as Bishop to wed a celibate woman of 83 and claimed that the world will read and learn a lot about them.

He said , “It’s my first time since I started work as Bishop to wed an old woman as Naom. This is amazing and the world will read and learn a lot about you.”

He called himself blessed to wed such an old couple and said that he had never seen such a wonder during his pastoral work.