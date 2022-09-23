Baby girl born 'pregnant' with her twins

A rather unusual incident occurred in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong .

A 9-pound baby girl was born pregnant with her two siblings in her abdomen. Initially, the doctors thought it was a tumor, but they later discovered the truth.

Each fetus in her abdomen had a spine, intestines, bones with bone marrow, brain matter, an anus, a rib cage, and an umbilical cord.

The baby was identified with a rare condition known as fetus-in-fetu, which is reportedly known to occur in 1 in every 500,000 births.

Unfortunately, there is not enough information about the cause of this condition.

Dr. Draion Burch, practicing in Pittsburgh , said that certain things happen in the initial stages of pregnancy and they are difficult to understand. This is one of those medical mysteries.

The World Health Organization considers such tiny fetuses as tumor or teratomas rather than normally developing fetuses. However, doctors who treated the baby girl have a different opinion.

They felt that the baby had absorbed the remnants of the sibling twins during the pregnancy . The mother's prenatal scan report revealed an unusual mass within the infant at 37 weeks .

When the surgery was done, the fetuses were found between the baby girl's kidney and liver. They weighed around 0.3 ounces and 0.5 ounces corresponding to about 8 and 10 weeks gestation .