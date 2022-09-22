Meet the woman whose 'face is melting' due to a rare condition

Wiang Boonmee , a 63-year-old grandmother, hailing from the beautiful country of Thailand, whose face is melting due to a rare genetic condition.

This old woman went blind and has a deformed nose and twisted mouth due to the melting of her face. An abnormal growth spread across her face when she was a little girl, causing the tragedy.

Decades after the growth started, unsightly growths hang off the grandmother’s face, making it look like her skin is melting.

But this condition and its effects didn’t stop her from working at this age.

She moved from her rural village in the Surin province to the capital city, Bangkok . She sells accessories on the pavement of the city for a living.

Luckily, she received a lot of attention in 2017 and medics contacted her to treat her condition.

Although the condition was severe, Wiang Boonmee refused to undergo an operation because she was afraid. She said that she survived for over 60 years despite having had this condition since childhood . She also added that she is happy in life and somebody even gave her a donation, which she is grateful for.

Praew Wattana , a man who saw her selling on the streets, had contacted the medics as he felt she was suffering. He said that despite her condition she didn’t beg and worked hard.

Experts said that the grandmother has a rare condition that is usually treated in the beginning stage with an operation.

Share the article and follow me for similar interesting stories!