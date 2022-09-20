Young mom gives birth to a baby that looks older than her

A new mom has given birth to a baby that looks older than her and resembles an ‘old woman.’ The unnamed 20-year-old South African woman gave birth to her daughter in her house in the small town of Libode in the province of Eastern Cape .

Although her grandmother called the ambulance when the woman went into labor, it couldn’t arrive on time. But after the birth, her grandmother noticed that the baby didn’t cry, had deformed hands, and was breathing through her ribs. The mother and baby were taken to the hospital because of that.

Her grandmother told the reporters that they were told the baby was disabled. She added that she noticed something wrong with her granddaughter the moment she was born and was shocked by her appearance.

Later, photos of the baby were posted online and the South African family received a lot of trolling on the internet. Some users commented that she looked like an ‘old woman’ and ‘an ape.’

The baby’s grandmother commented that the internet trolls hurt a lot and if she had the means, she would put them all in jail.

According to experts , the baby suffers from progeria, a condition which is also known as Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome. This is a genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly within the first two years of their life.