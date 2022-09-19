Man marries 53 times in 43 years in pursuit of stability

Abu Abdullah , a 63-year-old man, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, married 53 times in 43 years in search of a wife that would keep him happy. He said that he didn’t marry women to satisfy personal pleasures but to find stability and peace of mind.

Abdullah was 20 years old when he married first, and his wife was six years older than him. Since he was comfortable with her, they went forward and had children.

But after a while, the couple began to face issues and he felt the need to marry again at the age of 23. He let his first wife know that.

But his second marriage didn’t get him any peace as his two wives started having issues with each other. So he married his third and fourth wives and later divorced his first three wives .

He clarified that when he married first, he didn’t think of doing it again. He wanted to find a woman who could keep him happy and tried to treat all his wives fairly.

Abdullah shared with Saudi-owned television MBC that his shortest marriage lasted for a night . He added that every man wishes to marry once and live with one woman forever . According to him, stability comes from older women than younger ones .

Abdullah, who has been nicknamed the ‘polygamist of the century ,’ revealed that all his wives weren’t Saudi women. He had married foreigners when he went abroad. He said that he would go abroad for three to four months and marry women there to protect himself from vice.