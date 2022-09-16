Meet the man who married three identical sisters

A 32-year-old man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo married three identical twins, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, on the same day after they proposed to him simultaneously. The wedding function was conducted in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The man, Luwizo , told Afrimax English that he met one of the triplets, Natalie, on social media and decided to meet after chatting. He said that he fell in love with her when they met.

The triplets shared that when Luwizo would come over, one of the sisters, whoever was around, would greet him. That’s how they got to know each other better. So eventually, all three developed strong feelings for him.

But Luwizo was shocked to meet two other women with a face similar to his love interest, Natalie. When he saw them he almost fainted. The sisters revealed that he had met and spent time with all of them.

The triplets added that although Luwizo was shocked to see them, he had already fallen in love with all three of them. Since they too loved him, they believed nothing could stop their plans.

On the other hand, Luwizo told the media that he was obliged to marry them and keep them happy because they were triplets. It wasn’t an easy decision to make as the triplet’s request was unconventional. His parents didn’t approve of it and didn’t attend the wedding. Despite his parent’s contempt, he married them, saying , “Love has no limits.”