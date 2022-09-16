Miracle calf born with 3 eyes hailed as the 'incarnation of God'

A unique-looking female calf was born with three eyes and four nostrils and locals believe she’s an incarnation of God, Lord Shiva. This Holstein Friesian jersey cow was born to a cow owned by Farmer Neeraj Chandel. She was born in a farm in Rajnandgaon , Chhattisgarh, a state in India.

Chandel said that the calf has a third eye in the middle of her forehead , four holes in the nostril, and a tail with a heap of matted hair. According to him and the veterinarian, the calf’s tongue is unusually long and, hence, she is having difficulties drinking milk from her mother.

Chandel added that the same mother cow had given birth to three other normal calves before.

As word of the calf’s birth spread, locals gathered around Chandel’s house to see the miracle calf. They believe that the calf will bring prosperity , so they visit with coconuts and flower offerings worshiping her.

But the veterinarian believes that such calves are not to be seen as miracles but treated as medical anomalies as the calf’s health can worsen. He said that in similar cases , the animal doesn’t survive for long. While some live for two years or six months , others survive only for 10-15 days.