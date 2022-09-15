Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man , who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign.

Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022 .

Sadly, as predicted by Logan, Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on September 8th in the Balmoral while she was lying surrounded by her family members. Since then, Logan’s tweet has gone viral and was later removed by Twitter.

However, what’s concerning is that, with Queen Elizabeth II’s death date, he had also shared the date of King Charles III’s death . Logan predicted that King Charles would pass away on March 28, 2026 .

Although Logan made his account private after the prediction, screenshots of his post are going viral on the internet.

A TikTok user , @zukosburnteye, posted a video about Logan’s tweet and wrote that she wished him to rest in peace because the British were coming for him. The video got over 4 million views , 100,000 likes, and over a thousand comments.

One of the comments said that they didn’t feel King Charles won’t reign for more than 5 to 10 years. At the same time, another commenter asked everyone to stop because they were still mourning the death of their queen.