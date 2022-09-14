One of the oldest literature works narrated a global flood similar to Noah's flood

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7zqX_0hut6kfm00
Wikimedia

The Epic of Gilgamesh is one of the oldest surviving works of literature and the second oldest religious text, supposedly written from 2100 - 1200 BC. This Mesopotamian epic was written in cuneiform on 12 clay tablets and narrated the story of Sumerian Gilgamesh, the king of Uruk.

Hormuzd Rassam discovered the epic from under the ruins of the Royal Library of Ashurbanipal in Nineveh in 1853.

The epic has the tale of Gilgamesh, a handsome, young semi-divine king whose father is a priest-king while his mother is a goddess. Due to the young king's cruelty, the people cried out to the gods for help and a solution.

The gods decided to send Enkidu to challenge Gilgamesh, but they became great friends. However, during an expedition, Enkidu gets killed, and this instills fear of death in Gilgamesh. So he sets out to find Utnapishtim, who is similar to Noah, mentioned in the Book of Genesis. Utnapishtim gained immortality after he built a ship and rescued all species and his relatives during a flood that destroyed mankind.

Many elements in the two accounts of the flood are similar. Both floods were global and were caused due to man’s wickedness and sins. Righteous heroes built boats with many compartments and a single door as per orders and were made after the flood.

But there are differences between the Epic of Gilgamesh and the Book of Genesis. While Utnapishtim had a dream warning him about the flood, Noah was asked by God directly to act.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# History# Flood# Noah# Bible

Comments / 4

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
58783 followers

More from Maya Devi

The town where people are not allowed to die

Longyearbyen, a remote Norwegian city, is a great place nestled within ice-covered beautiful valleys. But a few people find it dangerous due to its polar-bear attacks and slippery landscapes. The city is one of the northernmost cities in the world and has a population of around 2,000 people. Since the city doesn’t see the sun much, it's usually cold and windy.

Read full story
61 comments

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.

Read full story
168 comments

Meet the man who married three identical sisters

A 32-year-old man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo married three identical twins, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, on the same day after they proposed to him simultaneously. The wedding function was conducted in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read full story
125 comments

Miracle calf born with 3 eyes hailed as the 'incarnation of God'

A unique-looking female calf was born with three eyes and four nostrils and locals believe she’s an incarnation of God, Lord Shiva. This Holstein Friesian jersey cow was born to a cow owned by Farmer Neeraj Chandel. She was born in a farm in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, a state in India.

Read full story
330 comments

Jesus Christ was the first person to play baseball and cricket, historians claim

Historians have claimed that Jesus Christ was the first person ever to play baseball and cricket after an unseen manuscript was found in a gospel. They say the son of God used his skill of walking on water to chase and catch the ball.

Read full story
57 comments

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.

Read full story
728 comments

Man with 15 wives and 107 children says he wants to marry more

A 61-year-old historian from Kenya is famous because he has fifteen wives and 107 children. He has confessed in an interview that he wishes to marry again and have more wives. The household is huge and is almost like a small neighborhood. They use more than ten loaves of bread each morning for breakfast.

Read full story
191 comments

Mom gives birth to white and black twins, which is a one in a million incident

In April, Chantelle Broughton, a 29-year-old woman, gave birth to two lovely babies with different skin colors in Nottingham City Hospital. While her daughter, Azirah, is dark-skinned and has brown eyes, her son, Ayon, is light-skinned and has green eyes.

Read full story
43 comments

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.

Read full story
173 comments

19-year-old mom gives birth to twins with different biological dads

A Brazilian woman from southwest Goiás gave birth to twin babies that have different biological dads. This is an extremely rare incident and has been reported only around 20 times in the world before.

Read full story
584 comments

Miracle baby born with horn-like structure instead of legs

The baby born to Hussan Ara, a woman who lives in Narowal, has a horn-like structure instead of its legs. The baby was born in Rawalpindi, in the Shivpuri district in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Read full story
295 comments

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.

Read full story
1357 comments

Mom of 16 kids, pregnant with 17th, gives all her children names starting with 'C' as a tribute to their father

Patty Hernandez, a 40-year-old woman, has 16 children and is expecting her 17th baby in March next year - a year after her last delivery. Another interesting thing about her family is that she gave all her children names starting with ‘C’ in honor of their father, Carlos.

Read full story
1771 comments

Janus, the world’s oldest two-headed turtle, creates a world record

The Geneva Natural History Museum in Switzerland celebrated the 25th birthday of a special two-headed tortoise, Janus, on 3rd September and created a world record. He will become the world's oldest two-headed or bicephalic tortoise.

Read full story
14 comments
Alcolu, SC

The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years

George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.

Read full story
1620 comments

Man marries goat with the sole intention of going viral

The video of an Indonesian man marrying a goat went viral on the internet for the wrong reason. When he received outrage from different corners of the world, he shared that it was all an act to become famous.

Read full story
112 comments

Meet Walter, a 100-year-old man, who worked with the same company for over 84 years

A Brazilian man, Walter Orthmann, has worked for the same company for 84 years, setting a world record. Walter has worked for the textile company, ReneauxView, officially known as Industrias Reneaux S.A., in Santa Catarina, Brazil. He turned 100 on 19th April 2022 and was awarded a Guinness World Record for working with a company for the longest period of time.

Read full story
83 comments
Florida State

The most dangerous tree in the world, which can cause blindness, is found in Florida

Florida is home to several types of exotic fauna and flora. Among those beautiful trees and plants reside the famous Manchineel, the deadliest tree in the world (The Guinness Book of World Records).

Read full story
73 comments

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.

Read full story
335 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy