One of the oldest literature works narrated a global flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of Gilgamesh is one of the oldest surviving works of literature and the second oldest religious text, supposedly written from 2100 - 1200 BC . This Mesopotamian epic was written in cuneiform on 12 clay tablets and narrated the story of Sumerian Gilgamesh , the king of Uruk.

Hormuzd Rassam discovered the epic from under the ruins of the Royal Library of Ashurbanipal in Nineveh in 1853.

The epic has the tale of Gilgamesh , a handsome, young semi-divine king whose father is a priest-king while his mother is a goddess. Due to the young king's cruelty, the people cried out to the gods for help and a solution.

The gods decided to send Enkidu to challenge Gilgamesh, but they became great friends. However, during an expedition , Enkidu gets killed, and this instills fear of death in Gilgamesh. So he sets out to find Utnapishtim , who is similar to Noah, mentioned in the Book of Genesis. Utnapishtim gained immortality after he built a ship and rescued all species and his relatives during a flood that destroyed mankind.

Many elements in the two accounts of the flood are similar. Both floods were global and were caused due to man’s wickedness and sins. Righteous heroes built boats with many compartments and a single door as per orders and were made after the flood.