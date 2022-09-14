Man with 15 wives and 107 children says he wants to marry more

A 61-year-old historian from Kenya is famous because he has fifteen wives and 107 children . He has confessed in an interview that he wishes to marry again and have more wives . The household is huge and is almost like a small neighborhood . They use more than ten loaves of bread each morning for breakfast.

He lives in a village in Western Kenya along with his huge family, who treat him like a King .

The wives respect him as well as each other and live without any discontent . Though there used to be some jealousy among the wives initially, they have gotten used to it now. He now expresses his desire to marry more women .

As per his belief, a sensible man must not have just one accomplice . He feels the wiser a man gets, the more wives he must have. His only problem is searching for and buying more land because it's costly. He feels each of his wives should have a little bit of land .

The household chores go on smoothly as all the homemakers have divided the work equally.

He is a very famous historian and a master in his field and claims to have read over 4000 books. He believes that a genius is born once in 300 years in his tribe. He also thinks he is the genius born in 300 years due to the immense knowledge he possesses. He has a very high IQ and feels that only one woman would not be able to handle it.