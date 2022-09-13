Mom gives birth to white and black twins, which is a one in a million incident

In April, Chantelle Broughton , a 29-year-old woman, gave birth to two lovely babies with different skin colors in Nottingham City Hospital . While her daughter , Azirah, is dark-skinned and has brown eyes, her son, Ayon, is light-skinned and has green eyes.

This incident is said to be so rare that it is estimated at one in a million .

Chantelle said it’s easy to notice the twins, especially when they have a twin pushchair. So far, those who see the twins have reacted positively, and many elderly ladies have told her their twins are beautiful. Some people also asked her whether both the kids were hers .

Unlike people they ran into, Twitter trolls weren’t accepting. They wrongly accused her of cheating on her partner , Ashton.

Chantelle expressed gratitude for how unique her little family is and said that they (the couple) liked how one child took after the mother and the other took after the father.

She gave credit to her and her partner’s mixed ethnicities. Although Chantelle looks white, she has Nigerian roots on her mother’s side (her maternal grandfather was from Nigeria). As for her partner , he is half-Jamaican and half-Scottish.

Like the appearance , their mother shared that the twins had very different personalities. Ayon is needy and requires someone to always rock him, and he babbles frequently. Whereas, Azirah is laid back and chilled. Despite their different personalities , they seem to get along well, according to their mother.