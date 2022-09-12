Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens.

A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.

The fish has normal eyes , nose, and mouth and has dark markings over the head, which set it apart and gave it an unusual resemblance to that of a human when seen from a certain angle .

This rare optical illusion was caught by the tourist in a 14-second long video. The video is believed to have started circulating on Douyin and later on a social media network called Weibo. It has created quite a stir online, garnering thousands of views.

Some of the netizens have expressed their surprise, while some found it creepy. In the video , the fish swims to the surface of the water, momentarily pokes his head out, and then returns to the water. A few seconds later, it repeats the same thing. Though the authenticity of this video has not been completely established, it is believed that such a fish was indeed observed and that it is not a digitally morphed video.